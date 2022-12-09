Newsdeck

#dearMoon Project

Japanese billionaire Maezawa picks K-pop star TOP, DJ Steve Aoki to join SpaceX moon trip

Japanese billionaire Maezawa picks K-pop star TOP, DJ Steve Aoki to join SpaceX moon trip
Space flight participant Yusaku Maezawa attends a training session ahead of the expedition to the International Space Station, in Star City, Russia October 14, 2021. Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa and his production assistant Yozo Hirano, led by Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, would take part in a mission to the International Space Station (ISS) scheduled for December 8, 2021. EPA-EFE/SHAMIL ZHUMATOV / POOL
By Reuters
09 Dec 2022
0

TOKYO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa revealed on Friday that K-pop star TOP and DJ Steve Aoki will be among the eight crew members he plans to take on a trip around the moon as soon as next year, hitching a ride on one of Elon Musk's SpaceX rockets.

Maezawa bought every seat on the maiden lunar voyage, which has been in the works since 2018 and would follow his trip on a Soyuz spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) for a 12-day stint last year.

The picks were announced by Maezawa on Twitter and at a website for what he dubbed the #dearMoon Project.

The fashion tycoon and his crew would become the first passengers on the SpaceX flyby of the moon as commercial firms, including Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, usher in a new age of space travel for wealthy clients.

The mission aboard SpaceX’s Starship vehicle is scheduled to take eight days from launch to return to earth, including three days circling the moon, coming within 200 kilometres from the lunar surface. Though the flight was scheduled for 2023, it is facing delays due to ongoing tests of the spacecraft and its rockets.

Like fellow billionaire Musk, Maezawa has a flare for promotion and an infatuation with Twitter — he has boasted to holding the Guinness world record for the most retweeted post, when he offered a cash prize of 1 million yen ($7300) to 100 winners for retweeting it.

Maezawa used the micro-blogging site to recruit eight crew members from around the world to join him on the moon trip, saying 1 million people had applied.

TOP, the stage name of Choi Seung Hyun who broke out with the K-pop group Big Bang, is among the higher profile members selected, along with Aoki, a Japanese-American musician and DJ whose father founded the Benihana restaurant chain.

“I feel great pride and responsibility in becoming the first Korean civilian going to the moon,” TOP said in a video posted after the announcement.

Indian actor Dev Joshi was also among the picks for the group, comprised largely of artists and photographers. U.S. Olympic snowboarder Kaitlyn Farrington and Japanese dancer Miyu were named as backup crew members.

Maezawa, 47, flagged an update to the lunar expedition on Monday, tweeting he’d held an online meeting with Musk and was readying a “big announcement about space.”

Maezawa made his fortune founding the online fashion retailer Zozo Inc 3092.T, in which Softbank Group Corp’s 9984.T internet business is now the top shareholder.

By Rocky Swift

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Leslie Adler and Sandra Maler)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Sanctioned Russian ship moves mystery cargo in Simon’s Town navy dockyard under cover of night
Maverick News

Sanctioned Russian ship moves mystery cargo in Simon’s Town navy dockyard under cover of night
Bathabile Dlamini disqualified from standing for ANC’s National Executive Committee
Maverick News

Bathabile Dlamini disqualified from standing for ANC’s National Executive Committee
UCT VC Phakeng denies sick-leave account, student assaults academic and Registrar resigns as campus instability continues
Maverick News

UCT VC Phakeng denies sick-leave account, student assaults academic and Registrar resigns as campus instability continues
Gwede Mantashe has harsh words for Eskom as additional 1,759MW of renewables signed up
Our Burning Planet

Gwede Mantashe has harsh words for Eskom as additional 1,759MW of renewables signed up
Mabuza breaks his silence — and reveals the weakness of his defence
South Africa

Mabuza breaks his silence — and reveals the weakness of his defence

TOP READS IN SECTION

UK okays first coal mine in 30 years, weakening climate push
Newsdeck

UK okays first coal mine in 30 years, weakening climate push
New Peru president sworn in, predecessor Castillo arrested
Newsdeck

New Peru president sworn in, predecessor Castillo arrested
Germany arrests 25 suspected of violent far-right plot to install prince
Newsdeck

Germany arrests 25 suspected of violent far-right plot to install prince
UK rail strikes to go ahead as scheduled - trade union
Newsdeck

UK rail strikes to go ahead as scheduled – trade union
Kenya launches bid to co-host Africa Cup of Nations in 2027
Newsdeck

Kenya launches bid to co-host Africa Cup of Nations in 2027

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Without you, Daily Maverick would just be a really (really) long diary

We write for you. We conduct our investigations and report the news for our readers. And we keep it for free so everybody in the country can access it. Problem is, our news is not free to produce. Our journalists need to be paid and we need to fund our (very expensive) investigations.

More than 19,500 of our readers voluntarily contribute a small amount each month so that our 10 million+ users can always rely on us to be there delivering the truth.

If you appreciate what we do and are in a position to help, please sign up to Maverick Insider, our membership community. There are a host of benefits and you can cancel at any time.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.