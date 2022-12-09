STREET TALK
Facing GBV, Part 5 — Rural Women’s Assembly takes stand against poor gender-based violence survivor support
Between toxic relationships, abusive work environments, and alcohol-fueled weekends, is gender-based violence the new norm in South Africa? These women from the Rural Women’s Assembly share stories of abuse living in Suurbraak and why they’re afraid to ask for help.
Facing GBV – Part 5 is the 5th part of a 6-part series highlighting South Africa’s “second pandemic”: gender-based violence. In conjunction with the 16-days of Activism campaign, Street Talk TV strives to highlight the truths behind domestic violence and crimes against women. Special thanks to the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives and The Rural Women’s Assembly.
This film was produced by Street Talk.
