Facing GBV, Part 5 — Rural Women’s Assembly takes stand against poor gender-based violence survivor support

Women from the Rural Women’s Assembly discuss gender-based violence and the need for greater support for survivors. (Photo: Supplied by Street Talk)
By Street Talk
09 Dec 2022
Between toxic relationships, abusive work environments, and alcohol-fueled weekends, is gender-based violence the new norm in South Africa? These women from the Rural Women’s Assembly share stories of abuse living in Suurbraak and why they’re afraid to ask for help.

Facing GBV – Part 5 is the 5th part of a 6-part series highlighting South Africa’s “second pandemic”: gender-based violence. In conjunction with the 16-days of Activism campaign, Street Talk TV strives to highlight the truths behind domestic violence and crimes against women. Special thanks to the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives and The Rural Women’s Assembly.

This film was produced by Street Talk.

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation — visit us www.streettalktv.com

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM

FAQ

