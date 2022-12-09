Business Maverick

International Finance

China’s premier vows to work with G20 on debt restructuring

China’s premier vows to work with G20 on debt restructuring
Li Keqiang Photographer: Pool/Getty Images AsiaPac
By Bloomberg
09 Dec 2022
0

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang promised the International Monetary Fund that Beijing will work with Group of 20 nations to formulate “fair and equitable” debt-restructuring plans for developing countries struggling with repayments.

The nation will implement the G20’s Debt Service Suspension Initiative in all respects, Li said in a meeting on Thursday with IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva, according to a release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. China will strengthen policy coordination with all parties, including the crisis lender, to tackle global challenges such as debt, he said.

As the world’s biggest sovereign lender to developing countries, China has come under criticism for its perceived lack of participation in a global effort to lessen developing nations’ debt burdens, with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen saying on multiple occasions that Beijing has become the biggest obstacle to progress.

Both Georgieva and World Bank president David Malpass have long sounded the alarm about record global debt levels, particularly as monetary authorities have had to raise interest rates to quell accelerating inflation.  

Distressed debt

At least 15 of the 72 emerging markets in a Bloomberg index now have dollar debt trading at distressed levels, while one estimate shows developing nations may need to find as much as $2.5-trillion over five years to meet external debt-service costs. 

China’s share of official bilateral debt stock surged to 49% in 2021 from 18% in 2010, with debt-service flows to the country estimated at $17 billion in 2022 and accounting for 66% of official bilateral debt service, the World Bank said in its annual debt report published on Tuesday.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has raised concerns over China’s contributions to debt relief to Vice Premier Liu He but hasn’t seen much progress, she told reporters on Thursday. “I am hopeful that they will come to understand the necessity of relieving debt, restructuring debt when it’s unsustainable, and work with us,” said Yellen, adding that it could be a topic for future meetings, although she has no specific plans to visit China now.

The G20 set up the DSSI in May 2020 to allow some low-income countries to suspend debt-service payments after the pandemic dealt a heavy blow to their economies. China agreed to suspend repayment schedules for some nations under the initiative, which expired at the end of last year.  

In November 2020, the G20 also set up a so-called Common Framework that brought together creditors such as China to provide debt relief to countries on a case-by-case basis. 

The initiative has faced criticism on the grounds that its processes are too protracted, and Chad is the only one of three nations to take part that have struck deals with creditors. That might deter applications from other low-income countries that are unable to service their loans. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



FAQ | Contact Us

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

Without you, Daily Maverick would just be a really (really) long diary

We write for you. We conduct our investigations and report the news for our readers. And we keep it for free so everybody in the country can access it. Problem is, our news is not free to produce. Our journalists need to be paid and we need to fund our (very expensive) investigations.

More than 19,500 of our readers voluntarily contribute a small amount each month so that our 10 million+ users can always rely on us to be there delivering the truth.

If you appreciate what we do and are in a position to help, please sign up to Maverick Insider, our membership community. There are a host of benefits and you can cancel at any time.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.