Newsdeck

Democratic Republic of Congo

UN says M23 rebels killed at least 131 in Congo reprisal killings

UN says M23 rebels killed at least 131 in Congo reprisal killings
People walk the street in Mbandaka, north-western Democratic Republic of the Congo, 22 May 2018. EPA-EFE/STR
By Reuters
08 Dec 2022
0

KINSHASA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The M23 armed group executed at least 131 villagers in reprisal killings in east Democratic Republic of Congo late last month as part of a campaign of murder, rape, kidnapping and looting, the United Nations said on Thursday.

A preliminary investigation by the UN peacekeeping mission (MONUSCO) and the Joint Human Rights Office (UNJHRO) into Nov. 29-30 massacres in the villages of Kishishe and Bambo found they were undertaken in retaliation for clashes between M23 and rival armed groups.

“The victims were arbitrarily executed with bullets or bladed weapons,” the U.N. said in a statement.

Investigators interviewed 52 victims and direct witnesses, and various other sources in Rwindi, about 20 kilometres (12 miles) from Kishishe, where survivors and witnesses had taken refuge, the U.N. said.

“MONUSCO condemns in the strongest terms the unspeakable violence against civilians and calls for unrestricted access to the scene and the victims for emergency humanitarian assistance,” the statement said.

The government has accused M23 of killing as many as 272 people. The militia, which has captured several towns near the borders of Rwanda and Uganda this year, has denied responsibility and asked for a full investigation.

“We gave our version of the facts. We asked that there be investigations together with us in Kishishe but the U.N. never came,” M23 spokesman Lawrence Kanyuka told Reuters.

“The U.N. is under pressure from the government to come up with a figure, even if it is false,” he said.

M23’s recent offensives have uprooted thousands of civilians and sparked a diplomatic spat with neighbouring Rwanda, which Congo and U.N. experts accuse of backing the militia. Rwanda denies any involvement.

The rebel group says it is ready to withdraw from occupied territory and will support regional peace-making efforts, despite not being represented in the talks, the third round of which concluded without resolution in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, this week.

(Reporting by Sonia Rolley; Writing by Hereward Holland. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

The man who would be ANC king — never, ever bet against Paul Mashatile
Maverick News

The man who would be ANC king — never, ever bet against Paul Mashatile
Docking in the dark — Sanctioned Russian ship drops anchor at Simon’s Town Naval Base
Maverick News

Docking in the dark — Sanctioned Russian ship drops anchor at Simon’s Town Naval Base
No more gospel on the tracks, as new Prasa rules raise the ire of train traders and preachers
Maverick News

No more gospel on the tracks, as new Prasa rules raise the ire of train traders and preachers
With its hamstrung surveillance capabilities, SAPS is no match for criminals
Maverick News

With its hamstrung surveillance capabilities, SAPS is no match for criminals
Power station breakdowns and less money to buy diesel force Eskom to escalate rolling blackouts to Stage 6
South Africa

Power station breakdowns and less money to buy diesel force Eskom to escalate rolling blackouts to Stage 6

TOP READS IN SECTION

UK okays first coal mine in 30 years, weakening climate push
Newsdeck

UK okays first coal mine in 30 years, weakening climate push
New Peru president sworn in, predecessor Castillo arrested
Newsdeck

New Peru president sworn in, predecessor Castillo arrested
Germany arrests 25 suspected of violent far-right plot to install prince
Newsdeck

Germany arrests 25 suspected of violent far-right plot to install prince
UK rail strikes to go ahead as scheduled - trade union
Newsdeck

UK rail strikes to go ahead as scheduled – trade union
Harry and Meghan accept 'Ripple of Hope' human rights award
Newsdeck

Harry and Meghan accept 'Ripple of Hope' human rights award

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Without you, Daily Maverick would just be a really (really) long diary

We write for you. We conduct our investigations and report the news for our readers. And we keep it for free so everybody in the country can access it. Problem is, our news is not free to produce. Our journalists need to be paid and we need to fund our (very expensive) investigations.

More than 19,500 of our readers voluntarily contribute a small amount each month so that our 10 million+ users can always rely on us to be there delivering the truth.

If you appreciate what we do and are in a position to help, please sign up to Maverick Insider, our membership community. There are a host of benefits and you can cancel at any time.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.