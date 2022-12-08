Maverick Life

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING

Troll review — The mindless fun of a monster stomping through the countryside

Troll review — The mindless fun of a monster stomping through the countryside
Production still from ‘Troll’. Image Fransisco-Munoz / courtesy of Netflix
By Noelle Adams
08 Dec 2022
0

Even as it stumbles into its final act, ‘Troll’ is a silly, satisfying popcorn flick. A unique Norwegian touch, top-tier production values and a goofy, likeable character collective add to the joy.

Giant creatures stomping through cities, triggering millions in insurance claims and putting humans in their inconsequential place. We’ve seen this scenario on the big screen for almost a century (arguably starting with King Kong in 1933), but it’s usually a special niche genre dominated by two countries: the United States and Japan. Now streaming on Netflix, Troll gives Norway a slice of the monster movie pie — and viewers something fun, if not as fresh as it could have been.

As in Godzilla, self-centred human progress and disregard for the natural world once again triggers disaster in Troll, which is set in modern-day Scandinavia (the film has English subtitles). While drilling and blasting through the mountains of Dovre to build a new train line, the workers unleash something unfathomable: a giant of stone and earth. Thinking that it’s a prehistoric beast, the Norwegian prime minister and her advisory council recruit palaeontologist Nora Tidemann (Ine Marie Wilmann). Far more helpful, though, is Nora’s estranged father Tobias (Gard B Eidsvold), a disgraced professor specialising in folklore, who knows exactly what the creature is: a troll. Except the reassuring, traditional tales haven’t told the full story about these beings.

Troll has a lot in its favour. The film features production values that rival any American blockbuster, combining convincing CGI special effects with on-location filming in the strikingly rugged Norwegian countryside. The film looks great, and director Roar Uthaug (who gained international attention for disaster film The Wave, and 2018’s Tomb Raider) keeps tight control of the pacing and enjoyably coherent action scenes.

Production still from ‘Troll’. Image: Jallo Faber / courtesy of Netflix
Production still from ‘Troll’. Image: Jallo Faber / courtesy of Netflix
Kim S. Falck-Jørgensen as Andreas Isaksen, Mads Sjøgård Pettersen as Captain Kristoffer Holm and Ine Marie Wilmann as Nora Tidemann in ‘Troll’. Image: Jallo Faber / courtesy of Netflix
Kim S. Falck-Jørgensen as Andreas Isaksen, Mads Sjøgård Pettersen as Captain Kristoffer Holm and Ine Marie Wilmann as Nora Tidemann in ‘Troll’. Image: Jallo Faber / courtesy of Netflix

Troll also has an unusually strong sense of humour. There’s no wink-wink self-awareness or parody, but its pop culture savviness comes through in the dialogue. Godzilla, King Kong, Greta Thunberg and Call of Duty are all name-dropped, reminding audiences that the film is set in our world. And in our world, facing lumbering stone men with a tail is kind of silly.

It’s a different kind of energy to that of monster films normally, and the difference filters through in other aspects of the movie as well. Troll is also free of posturing machismo, ego and sexism; men and women are equal in the film, there’s no forced romance, and even the “get the job done” soldiers have a physically affectionate camaraderie. This kind of warmth and matter-of-factness is refreshing to see onscreen.

When clashes of authority appear in Troll they’re age-based, not gender. While the prime minister and her senior advisors (all silver-haired) seek old-fashioned destructive solutions, it falls to the film’s collective of dorky young heroes — including handsome Captain Kris (Mads Sjøgård Pettersen), geeky prime minister assistant Andreas (Kim Falck), and peak Star Trek nerd Sigrid (Karoline Viktoria Sletteng Garvang), a skilled government hacker — to save the day by thinking outside the box.

Mads Sjøgård Pettersen as Captain Kris, Kim S. Falck-Jørgensen as Andreas Isaksen, Ine Marie Wilmann as Nora in ‘Troll’. Image Fransisco-Munoz / courtesy of Netflix
Mads Sjøgård Pettersen as Captain Kris, Kim S. Falck-Jørgensen as Andreas Isaksen, Ine Marie Wilmann as Nora in ‘Troll’. Image Fransisco-Munoz / courtesy of Netflix
Mads Sjøgård Pettersen as Captain Kris, Kim S. Falck-Jørgensen as Andreas Isaksen, Ine Marie Wilmann as Nora in 'Troll'. Image Fransisco-Munoz / courtesy of Netflix
Mads Sjøgård Pettersen as Captain Kris, Kim S. Falck-Jørgensen as Andreas Isaksen, Ine Marie Wilmann as Nora in ‘Troll’. Image Fransisco-Munoz / courtesy of Netflix
Karoline Viktoria Sletteng Garvang as Sigrid in ‘Troll’. Image: Jallo Faber / courtesy of Netflix
Karoline Viktoria Sletteng Garvang as Sigrid in ‘Troll’. Image: Jallo Faber / courtesy of Netflix
Ine Marie Wilmann as Nora and Anneke von der Lippe as Berit Moberg in ‘Troll’. Image: Jallo Faber / courtesy of Netflix
Ine Marie Wilmann as Nora and Anneke von der Lippe as Berit Moberg in ‘Troll’. Image: Jallo Faber / courtesy of Netflix
Gard B. Eidsvold as Tobias in ‘Troll’. Image: Fransisco Munoz / courtesy of Netflix
Gard B. Eidsvold as Tobias in ‘Troll’. Image: Fransisco Munoz / courtesy of Netflix
Gard B. Eidsvold as Tobias Tidemann in ‘Troll’. Image: Jallo Faber / courtesy of Netflix
Gard B. Eidsvold as Tobias Tidemann in ‘Troll’. Image: Jallo Faber / courtesy of Netflix

They’re such a likeable bunch, that you’re willing to stick with them even as Troll becomes more conventional, rushed, and short in brain cells during its final act. People insist on unleashing small arms fire at the troll despite its known invulnerability to artillery shells; soldiers do things that would get them instantly court-marshalled; and a number of interesting topics go unexplored, like how exactly humans of yesteryear were able to massacre trolls if they’re so impossibly tough.

It stumbles at the end, but Troll is still a satisfying popcorn flick with some new flavours sprinkled on top to disguise the three-day-old kernels we’ve been served. If you’re not being too fussy, and even if you’re fatigued with the Kongs and Godzillas of the world, you’ll find one of the better films of this nature. DM/ML

This story was first published on Pfangirl.com

‘Troll’. Image: courtesy of Netflix
‘Troll’. Image: courtesy of Netflix

Troll is available in South Africa on Netflix from 1 December.

In case you missed it, also read ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ review – a moderate amount of magic

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ review – a moderate amount of magic

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

UCT VC Phakeng denies sick-leave account, student assaults academic and Registrar resigns as campus instability continues
Maverick News

UCT VC Phakeng denies sick-leave account, student assaults academic and Registrar resigns as campus instability continues
The man who would be ANC king — never, ever bet against Paul Mashatile
Maverick News

The man who would be ANC king — never, ever bet against Paul Mashatile
No more gospel on the tracks, as new Prasa rules raise the ire of train traders and preachers
Maverick News

No more gospel on the tracks, as new Prasa rules raise the ire of train traders and preachers
With its hamstrung surveillance capabilities, SAPS is no match for criminals
Maverick News

With its hamstrung surveillance capabilities, SAPS is no match for criminals
Docking in the dark — Sanctioned Russian ship drops anchor at Simon’s Town Naval Base
Maverick News

Docking in the dark — Sanctioned Russian ship drops anchor at Simon’s Town Naval Base

TOP READS IN SECTION

Mountain Zebra National Park – back from the brink
Maverick Life

Mountain Zebra National Park – back from the brink
Eight glasses of water a day? It’s more complex than that
Maverick Life

Eight glasses of water a day? It’s more complex than that
What is inflammation? Two immunologists explain how the body responds to everything from stings to vaccination and why it sometimes goes wrong
Maverick Life

What is inflammation? Two immunologists explain how the body responds to everything from stings to vaccination and why it sometimes goes wrong
Grytviken, where a polar hero’s remains rest amid an ecosystem in recovery
Maverick Life

Grytviken, where a polar hero’s remains rest amid an ecosystem in recovery
Breyten Breytenbach — Prisoner of consciousness, my hero
Maverick Life

Breyten Breytenbach — Prisoner of consciousness, my hero

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Without you, Daily Maverick would just be a really (really) long diary

We write for you. We conduct our investigations and report the news for our readers. And we keep it for free so everybody in the country can access it. Problem is, our news is not free to produce. Our journalists need to be paid and we need to fund our (very expensive) investigations.

More than 19,500 of our readers voluntarily contribute a small amount each month so that our 10 million+ users can always rely on us to be there delivering the truth.

If you appreciate what we do and are in a position to help, please sign up to Maverick Insider, our membership community. There are a host of benefits and you can cancel at any time.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.