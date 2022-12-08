Business Maverick

Business Maverick

The UK workforce is becoming less appealing to global bosses

The UK workforce is becoming less appealing to global bosses
A morning commuter on London Bridge heads towards the City of London, U.K., on Tuesday, 18 January 2022. (Photo: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
08 Dec 2022
0

The UK is failing to develop a skilled and globally desirable workforce, with domestic talent increasingly less attractive to overseas businesses, according to a new survey of international executives.

Economic problems in the aftermath of Brexit, as well as turbulence in British politics, means the UK and its workforce is less appealing to global business, the poll of over 5,000 executives by the Institute for Management Development showed.

The UK is now ranked 28th of 63 countries on the organisation’s World Talent Ranking, which considers talent creation and retention. That’s down seven places from a year ago, the IMD said.

Britain is facing economic problems on many fronts. The economy is widely thought to be in recession, inflation is at four-decade highs, while strikes by public sector and other essential workers are causing widespread disruption to services, and rising interest rates are prompting a downturn in the housing market. 

Growing economic inactivity in the UK means the labour market remains tight, with 600,000 more people no longer employed or looking for a job compared to pre-pandemic. Economist Nouriel Roubini said this week that the country “is already in a severe stagflation”, a situation he partly attributed to Brexit.

Against that backdrop, confidence in Britain to provide a stable backdrop for business appears to be decreasing. The IMD report noted that declining standards of education and the quality of life in the UK are making business leaders sceptical about its ability to produce a skilled workforce.

“This is a concerning situation for the UK with no quick fix,” said Professor Arturo Bris, Director of the IMD World Competitiveness Centre

“Until the UK is able to deal with the turmoil in its politics and markets which has dominated recent years and take action to revamp its domestic situation, it will be unable to attract or retain the talent it needs to restart growth and drive innovation.”

Switzerland took top spot in the IMD’s rankings for the sixth consecutive year. Sweden, Iceland, Norway and Denmark made up the rest of the top five. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

No more gospel on the tracks, as new Prasa rules raise the ire of train traders and preachers
Maverick News

No more gospel on the tracks, as new Prasa rules raise the ire of train traders and preachers
Docking in the dark — Sanctioned Russian ship drops anchor at Simon’s Town Naval Base
Maverick News

Docking in the dark — Sanctioned Russian ship drops anchor at Simon’s Town Naval Base
The man who would be ANC king — never, ever bet against Paul Mashatile
Maverick News

The man who would be ANC king — never, ever bet against Paul Mashatile
‘Land scam kingpin’ – Deputy President David Mabuza named as top suspect in organised crime complaint
Our Burning Planet

‘Land scam kingpin’ – Deputy President David Mabuza named as top suspect in organised crime complaint
‘Dangerous forces are at play’ — Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on findings that gangsters infiltrated cops
Maverick News

‘Dangerous forces are at play’ — Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on findings that gangsters infiltrated cops

TOP READS IN SECTION

How President Ramaphosa’s plan to fix South Africa’s rail network has derailed
DM168

How President Ramaphosa’s plan to fix South Africa’s rail network has derailed
Is prima facie evidence sufficient if it is neither prima, facie nor even evident?
South Africa

Is prima facie evidence sufficient if it is neither prima, facie nor even evident?
Cape Town’s renewable energy technology centre Saretec battling to meet demand for trained technicians
Maverick News

Cape Town’s renewable energy technology centre Saretec battling to meet demand for trained technicians
Markus Jooste’s hefty insider trading fine slashed by almost 90% to R20m
South Africa

Markus Jooste’s hefty insider trading fine slashed by almost 90% to R20m
Power station breakdowns and less money to buy diesel force Eskom to escalate rolling blackouts to Stage 6
South Africa

Power station breakdowns and less money to buy diesel force Eskom to escalate rolling blackouts to Stage 6

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted