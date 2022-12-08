Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Stocks mixed on China reopening, recession fears: markets wrap

Stocks mixed on China reopening, recession fears: markets wrap
An electronic ticker at the Philippine Stock Exchange in Taguig, the Philippines, on Friday, 24 June 2022. (Photo: Veejay Villafranca/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
08 Dec 2022
0

Stocks in Asia fluctuated following signs China would further relax its Covid restrictions, while Treasuries flashed warning signs of recession. The dollar strengthened in an indication of demand for havens.

Equities in Japan, Australia and South Korea dropped, along with futures for US and European benchmarks. Stocks in Hong Kong rose after media reports that mask-wearing requirements would be scrapped. Shares in mainland China seesawed. 

The dollar resumed gains after a small decline on Wednesday. The offshore yuan held below the 7 level to the greenback as investors continued to balance China easing Covid restrictions and a dimming outlook for the global economy.

Bonds rose in Australia, with the 10-year yield falling 3 basis points to 3.33%. Treasury yields of the same maturity rose after a sharp decline in the prior session. 

Chinese regulators asked the nation’s biggest insurers to buy bonds being offloaded as retail customers pull their cash from fixed-income investments, according to people familiar with the matter.

Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING Groep NV, said China’s economy would face further strain next year despite relaxed Covid restrictions.

“The manufacturing sector in 2023 is not going to look good because of the very weak export sector and a likely recession in the US and Europe,” she said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “We can’t be too optimistic for retail sales to boost growth in 2023. It may happen in the second half but not in the first half.”

Elsewhere in markets, oil rose after a four-day drop as investors weighed the impact of China’s moves to ease virus curbs against a looming US slowdown.

Gold was little changed after rising 0.9% in the previous session on weakness in Treasury yields, with traders looking to Friday’s US producer price report to gauge the Federal Reserve’s next monetary policy moves. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

No more gospel on the tracks, as new Prasa rules raise the ire of train traders and preachers
Maverick News

No more gospel on the tracks, as new Prasa rules raise the ire of train traders and preachers
Docking in the dark — Sanctioned Russian ship drops anchor at Simon’s Town Naval Base
Maverick News

Docking in the dark — Sanctioned Russian ship drops anchor at Simon’s Town Naval Base
The man who would be ANC king — never, ever bet against Paul Mashatile
Maverick News

The man who would be ANC king — never, ever bet against Paul Mashatile
‘Land scam kingpin’ – Deputy President David Mabuza named as top suspect in organised crime complaint
Our Burning Planet

‘Land scam kingpin’ – Deputy President David Mabuza named as top suspect in organised crime complaint
‘Dangerous forces are at play’ — Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on findings that gangsters infiltrated cops
Maverick News

‘Dangerous forces are at play’ — Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on findings that gangsters infiltrated cops

TOP READS IN SECTION

How President Ramaphosa’s plan to fix South Africa’s rail network has derailed
DM168

How President Ramaphosa’s plan to fix South Africa’s rail network has derailed
Is prima facie evidence sufficient if it is neither prima, facie nor even evident?
South Africa

Is prima facie evidence sufficient if it is neither prima, facie nor even evident?
Cape Town’s renewable energy technology centre Saretec battling to meet demand for trained technicians
Maverick News

Cape Town’s renewable energy technology centre Saretec battling to meet demand for trained technicians
Markus Jooste’s hefty insider trading fine slashed by almost 90% to R20m
South Africa

Markus Jooste’s hefty insider trading fine slashed by almost 90% to R20m
Power station breakdowns and less money to buy diesel force Eskom to escalate rolling blackouts to Stage 6
South Africa

Power station breakdowns and less money to buy diesel force Eskom to escalate rolling blackouts to Stage 6

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



FAQ | Contact Us

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Become a Maverick Insider

Without you, Daily Maverick would just be a really (really) long diary

We write for you. We conduct our investigations and report the news for our readers. And we keep it for free so everybody in the country can access it. Problem is, our news is not free to produce. Our journalists need to be paid and we need to fund our (very expensive) investigations.

More than 19,500 of our readers voluntarily contribute a small amount each month so that our 10 million+ users can always rely on us to be there delivering the truth.

If you appreciate what we do and are in a position to help, please sign up to Maverick Insider, our membership community. There are a host of benefits and you can cancel at any time.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.