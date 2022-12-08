Sponsored Content

By Uber
08 Dec 2022
Uber announced the launch of Uber Sleigh in Lapland, Finland - the world’s first on-demand reindeer ride available to book exclusively on the Uber app.

This exciting new Christmas adventure will be bookable for a limited time from 12th to 18th December, just in time for families to catch-up with Santa Claus and find out whether they’re on the naughty or nice list this year.

The first-of-its-kind Uber Sleigh ride will depart from Apukka Resort, Rovaniemi, and will take riders on a two-hour picturesque journey through the snow covered forests of Lapland, which is known as the traditional home of Santa Claus.

The Uber Sleigh ride is completely free and available to book in two time slots, 10:00 and 14:00. Availability is limited, so families and couples looking to book the experience are encouraged to check the Uber app regularly on the day they wish to travel.

The launch of Uber Sleigh comes as Visit Rovaniemi tourism board predicts a huge boom in the number of families visiting Lapland this year, with a 46% increase in visits following the global ease of Covid restrictions.

Uber Sleigh is the latest travel offering as part of Uber’s vision to help customers ‘Go Anywhere’. It follows the launch of trains, flights, hotels and experiences available to book directly via the Uber app.

Anabel Diaz, EMEA Rides General Manager, said: “At Uber, we’re always looking at ways to bring a little magic to every trip, and with just the tap of a button you could be on a once-in-a-lifetime tour of one of the most beautiful places on earth. We’re delighted to bring Christmas dreams to life with the launch of Uber Sleigh in Lapland.”

Sanna Kärkkäinen, CEO of Visit Rovaniemi, said “We’re so excited to see the return of tourists from all over the world this winter, following the easing of travel restrictions post-pandemic. Those visiting this year are in for a special treat as Uber offers its limited edition run of special sleigh rides at Apukka Resort, Rovaniemi.”

‘Uber Sleigh’ will be available to book on the Uber app between 12-18 December, free of charge, and is part of Uber’s vision to help customers ‘Go Anywhere’  DM

 

 

