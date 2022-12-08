Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Big Oil betting billions on global ‘climate catastrophe’

Big Oil betting billions on global ‘climate catastrophe’
Fuel storage tanks at a PT Pertamina facility at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Monday, 5 December 2022. (Photo: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
08 Dec 2022
0

The world’s biggest oil producers are spending billions of dollars on fossil fuel projects that will only be needed if the world misses key climate goals, according to Carbon Tracker, a nonprofit think tank.

Companies invested $58-billion in oil and gas projects in 2021 and 2022 that will only be required if fossil fuel demand grows to a level at which scientists forecast a “climate catastrophe”, the London and New York-based researcher said in a report. They may pull the trigger on a further $23-billion of investments next year that would help warm the planet more than 2.5°C above pre-Industrial levels, said the report, titled “Paris Maligned”.

Big Oil’s capital spending on new projects has become a crucial balancing act. Investing in long-term projects bolsters energy security at a time when state producers like Russia have shown willingness to weaponise their supplies but can also lock in emissions for decades to come, furthering the risk of irrevocable climate change. 

Even climate-friendly Democrats including President Joe Biden have been calling for more oil production this year as fuel prices spiked following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Industry executives including Chevron CEO Mike Wirth criticised the whiplash of being told to stop and start production, saying such policies inhibit long-term investment.

“Investors must scrutinise company spending plans as investments in many new oil and gas projects lock in future emissions that are incompatible with Paris,” report co-author Mike Coffin said in a press release in reference to the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Most international oil companies have cut their long-term capital spending plans since the pandemic as they focus on returning cash to investors over new production. 

Exxon is due to publish its capital budget for next year on Thursday. Chevron said on Wednesday it will allocate an extra $2-billion to capital spending next year at $17-billion. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

No more gospel on the tracks, as new Prasa rules raise the ire of train traders and preachers
Maverick News

No more gospel on the tracks, as new Prasa rules raise the ire of train traders and preachers
The man who would be ANC king — never, ever bet against Paul Mashatile
Maverick News

The man who would be ANC king — never, ever bet against Paul Mashatile
Docking in the dark — Sanctioned Russian ship drops anchor at Simon’s Town Naval Base
Maverick News

Docking in the dark — Sanctioned Russian ship drops anchor at Simon’s Town Naval Base
‘Land scam kingpin’ – Deputy President David Mabuza named as top suspect in organised crime complaint
Our Burning Planet

‘Land scam kingpin’ – Deputy President David Mabuza named as top suspect in organised crime complaint
‘Dangerous forces are at play’ — Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on findings that gangsters infiltrated cops
Maverick News

‘Dangerous forces are at play’ — Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on findings that gangsters infiltrated cops

TOP READS IN SECTION

How President Ramaphosa’s plan to fix South Africa’s rail network has derailed
DM168

How President Ramaphosa’s plan to fix South Africa’s rail network has derailed
Is prima facie evidence sufficient if it is neither prima, facie nor even evident?
South Africa

Is prima facie evidence sufficient if it is neither prima, facie nor even evident?
Cape Town’s renewable energy technology centre Saretec battling to meet demand for trained technicians
Maverick News

Cape Town’s renewable energy technology centre Saretec battling to meet demand for trained technicians
Markus Jooste’s hefty insider trading fine slashed by almost 90% to R20m
South Africa

Markus Jooste’s hefty insider trading fine slashed by almost 90% to R20m
Power station breakdowns and less money to buy diesel force Eskom to escalate rolling blackouts to Stage 6
South Africa

Power station breakdowns and less money to buy diesel force Eskom to escalate rolling blackouts to Stage 6

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



FAQ | Contact Us

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Become a Maverick Insider

Without you, Daily Maverick would just be a really (really) long diary

We write for you. We conduct our investigations and report the news for our readers. And we keep it for free so everybody in the country can access it. Problem is, our news is not free to produce. Our journalists need to be paid and we need to fund our (very expensive) investigations.

More than 19,500 of our readers voluntarily contribute a small amount each month so that our 10 million+ users can always rely on us to be there delivering the truth.

If you appreciate what we do and are in a position to help, please sign up to Maverick Insider, our membership community. There are a host of benefits and you can cancel at any time.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.