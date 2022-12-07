Did we tell you about the family of three who paid a total of R841 for three return flights from Johannesburg to Cape Town? From a total of R10,991 on LIFT and FlySafair airlines, reduced by their R3,700 Vitality discounts and the difference paid in Discovery Miles – our rewards currency earned from exercise, driving well and spending responsibly – their pay-in was less than a one-way flight on this journey.

International flights are also rewarding:

Vitality travellers booked a holiday in Zurich, Switzerland this December. Their family of four would have paid R49,364 for their return flights… but with their Vitality travel discounts (R15,850) and using their Discovery Miles to cover the difference, they paid just R14,362 in cash or R3,590 per person.

It’s no wonder that Vitality Travellers are on the move.

Interestingly, between January and July 2022, 14 April 2022 was the most popular day for people to fly. But they kept going throughout the year, and well into the holidays. For the upcoming holiday period, December 2022 to January 2023, the top international destinations for all Vitality Travellers were:

London Dubai Sydeny Mauritius Geneva and Phuket

And our top local destinations for the year are:

Cape Town Johannesburg Durban George and Gqeberha

Until October 2022, Vitality Travellers took nearly 300,000 trips between the major city centres: Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

This despite ticket prices being higher than ever in South Africa, especially on these popular routes. For example, an average return flight to Cape Town from Johannesburg cost R1,224 in January 2022 versus R1,743 in July 2022. A return flight from Cape Town to Durban went from R1,139 to R2,099 in the same period.

However, flight booking discounts made a significant difference in pricing, because Vitality members get up to 75% off six local flights per year, depending on their level of engagement.

So, where will you go with Vitality Travel?

A unique solution for travellers – save on travel with healthy behaviour

All Discovery clients can access the Vitality Travel platform, which provides the most generous savings on travel in the industry. Members are rewarded for getting active, driving safely and spending responsibly.

They can unlock at least a 10% savings on flights, increasing to up to 75% discounts on local and international flights. The platform gives members access to all domestic and regional flight operators – including Airlink, FlySafair, LIFT, South African Airways and CemAir – as well as on holiday accommodation and car hire, depending on their level of engagement.

They can also get access to get access to a wide range of non-discounted local and international listings on Vitality Travel through Booking.com

This is enabled through a digital bank account with zero monthly fees, called the Ðiscovery Account – a safe, secure means to book travel – and at incomparable discounts.

So as the industry stabilises and moves toward normality, there are ways around making travel ultimately rewarding. DM/ML