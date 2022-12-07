Business Maverick

Oil Halts Losses as China Covid Shift Reduces Demand Concerns

Fuel storage tanks at a PT Pertamina facility at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Pertamina is looking to buy crude for the February arrival to its Cilacap refinery, according to a tender document seen by Bloomberg. Photographer: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
07 Dec 2022
After three days of big losses, the oil market is finally taking a bit of a breather. Prices drifted within little changed territory as traders took a pause to assess whether further signs of China’s economy reopening could help support demand. 

West Texas Intermediate traded near $74 a barrel. China eased a range of Covid restrictions on Wednesday, and the world’s top crude importer was also said to be shifting focus to the economy, with a growth target of about 5% under consideration. A softer dollar was also supportive for commodities priced in the currency.

Meanwhile, the American Petroleum Institute reported that US stockpiles decreased by more than 6 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the figures. Official inventories data follow later Wednesday.

Thinning Liquidity | US oil holds losses as trading volumes dwindle

Crude has so far stumbled into the final month of the year, with the US benchmark heading for the first back-to-back quarterly drop since mid-2019 as central banks tighten monetary policy. Concerns about the global growth outlook, alongside a soft physical market and falling liquidity have weighed on prices.

The latest leg down came at a complex moment, with traders assessing the fall-out from Group of Seven curbs on Russian oil, including a price cap that’s meant to punish Moscow for the war in Ukraine.

“Inventories remain quite low, spare capacity is tight,” Francisco Blanch, head of commodity and derivatives research at Bank of America said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “All the demand growth that we forecast for next year is coming from emerging markets.”

Prices:
  • WTI for January delivery was up 25 cents to $74.50 a barrel at 10:15 a.m. in New York.
  • Brent for February settlement rose 42 cents to $79.77 a barrel.

In response to the cap, which has been set at $60 a barrel, Russia is considering setting a price floor for its international oil sales. Moscow may either impose a fixed price for the nation’s barrels, or stipulate maximum discounts to international benchmarks at which they can be sold.

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.