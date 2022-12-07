Business Maverick
Cryptos Are the ‘Bubble of a Generation,’ ECB’s Panetta Says
Crypto-assets that promised radical change in how people pay, save and invest have turned into the “bubble of a generation,” highlighting the need for stricter regulation and risk management, according to European Central Bank Executive Board member Fabio Panetta.
“It is now obvious to everyone that the promise of easy crypto-money and high returns was a bubble doomed to burst,” Panetta said Wednesday in a speech in London. “It turns out that crypto-assets are not money. Many are just a new way of gambling.”
He argued that there’s an “urgent need” for regulation to protect consumers from the risks of crypto-assets globally. That includes defining minimum requirements for firms’ risk management and corporate governance, as well as reducing the run and contagion risks of stable coins, he said. Crypto-assets should also be taxed according to their social costs, according to Panetta.
“But regulation will not turn risky instruments into safe money,” he warned. “Instead, a stable digital finance ecosystem requires well-supervised intermediaries and a risk-free and dependable digital settlement asset, which only digital central bank money can provide.”
The ECB is currently exploring the benefits and drawbacks of issuing a digital euro and indicated that it could launch it as early as the middle of this decade.
