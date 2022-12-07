“It is now obvious to everyone that the promise of easy crypto-money and high returns was a bubble doomed to burst,” Panetta said Wednesday in a speech in London. “It turns out that crypto-assets are not money. Many are just a new way of gambling.”

He argued that there’s an “urgent need” for regulation to protect consumers from the risks of crypto-assets globally. That includes defining minimum requirements for firms’ risk management and corporate governance, as well as reducing the run and contagion risks of stable coins, he said. Crypto-assets should also be taxed according to their social costs, according to Panetta.

“But regulation will not turn risky instruments into safe money,” he warned. “Instead, a stable digital finance ecosystem requires well-supervised intermediaries and a risk-free and dependable digital settlement asset, which only digital central bank money can provide.”

The ECB is currently exploring the benefits and drawbacks of issuing a digital euro and indicated that it could launch it as early as the middle of this decade.