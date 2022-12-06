Business Maverick
Twitter faces more legal fallout over worker firings under Musk
Twitter is facing new legal fallout from mass layoffs under Elon Musk’s management, including complaints from some workers that severance payments are less than promised and from other employees that the company retaliated against them for exercising protected labour rights.
The latest legal actions follow a class-action lawsuit filed when the layoffs first began in early November which accused the company of failing to give enough notice to hundreds of employees facing termination.
A Los Angeles lawyer on Monday said she has filed individual arbitration claims on behalf of three employees who claim the company hasn’t committed to paying them the severance they were promised before Musk acquired it.
Lisa Bloom, the lawyer for the employees, said she’s prepared to bring hundreds more such complaints on behalf of Twitter employees and contractors. Unlike lawsuits that are filed and fought over publicly, arbitrations are handled in a closed-door process.
The company was also named in two complaints to the National Labour Relations Board.
In one labour board case, Twitter is accused of terminating an employee in retaliation for an unsuccessful effort with other workers to organise a strike.
The strike was planned for 17 November but never took place, according to the complaint, because employees were deterred by an email sent by Musk telling them to commit to being “extremely hardcore” if they wanted to keep their jobs.
Another employee complained to the labour board of being placed on administrative leave in retaliation for participating in a lawsuit and for suggesting to coworkers that they protest the company’s return-to-office policy.
Twitter didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Both of the labour board complaints were filed by attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan, who has filed at least one other complaint with the agency last month and also is spearheading the class action against Twitter in court. A hearing in that case is set for Thursday in San Francisco federal court.
Bloom announced the arbitration complaints at a press conference, live-streamed on Twitter, alongside the three former employees she represents.
They said they were promised in May and October that their severance packages would remain intact through Musk’s acquisition. Twitter made the pledge to maintain workplace stability amid the turbulence of Musk’s on-and-off-again deal negotiations to take over the social media platform, they said.
The former workers are being paid until 4 January, Bloom said. But she said there is a “complete lack of clarity” from Twitter about whether they’ll continue to get that pay if they get a new job, and whether it’s considered part of their severance.
The termination of some workers during their pregnancy or parental leaves may be a violation of civil rights laws, Bloom said. She said she’s trying to enforce severance agreements that entitled Twitter employees to a prorated bonus and stock vesting up to three months after their final day at the company.
“For Twitter workers, as for many tech workers, the bonuses and the stock are a significant part of their compensation,” Bloom said. “That’s what they’re being deprived of. That’s what was promised to keep them during this period of turmoil.”
The lawyer also said many Twitter employees were “tricked” into signing waivers precluding them from filing or joining class actions aimed at enforcing contracts and labour laws in open court. BM/DM
Top Reads This Hour
‘Land scam kingpin’ – Deputy President David Mabuza named as top suspect in organised crime complaint
NEC’s decision to quash Phala Phala panel report proves the ANC is (still) the only game in town
TOP READS IN SECTION
No holds barred: Controversial businessman Zunaid Moti is locked in a vicious legal battle with a former cage fighter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Uber’s Audio Recording feature goes national after 80 000+ activations during the pilot
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
This is not a paywall.
Register for free or log in to continue reading.
Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.
Almost there...
Please create a password or click to receive a login link.
Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.
Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten
Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.
Without you, Daily Maverick would just be a really (really) long diary
We write for you. We conduct our investigations and report the news for our readers. And we keep it for free so everybody in the country can access it. Problem is, our news is not free to produce. Our journalists need to be paid and we need to fund our (very expensive) investigations.
More than 19,500 of our readers voluntarily contribute a small amount each month so that our 10 million+ users can always rely on us to be there delivering the truth.
If you appreciate what we do and are in a position to help, please sign up to Maverick Insider, our membership community. There are a host of benefits and you can cancel at any time.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet