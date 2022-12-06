Business Maverick
Tech Stocks Drive Selloff as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets Wrap
Stocks slumped after downbeat economic warnings from bank chiefs at a time when concern about the impacts of Federal Reserve policy on corporate earnings is running rampant.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s David Solomon warned about pay and job cuts amid an uncertain outlook, saying “you have to assume that we have some bumpy times ahead.” Speaking on CNBC, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Jamie Dimon said a “mild to hard recession” may hit next year. Bank of America Corp. is seeing signs of consumer weakness, chief Brian Moynihan said.
“We have not yet seen the bottom on equity prices,” said Lauren Goodwin, portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments. “While this phase of equity market volatility is likely to end in the next few months, earnings have not yet adapted to a recessionary environment.”
After slashing their share-price targets over the summer, analysts are rolling back their skepticism and reducing the number of decreases relative to increases to a level last seen at the onset of the rout in January, data compiled by Bloomberg show.
While this sentiment shift may not be particularly relevant for those who view the sell-side crowd as overly optimistic or too reliant on information that’s already been disclosed, it’s still a net positive. To Willie Delwiche at All Star Charts, the key is to see a drop in target cuts paired with a spike in share-price upgrades — a sign that pessimism has gone too far.
“The risk remains to the downside, and the lack of earnings growth in 2023 may be a limiting factor to market performance given the already elevated valuation level,” said Katie Nixon, chief investment officer for Northern Trust Wealth Management.
Key events this week:
- EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday
- Euro zone GDP, Wednesday
- US MBA mortgage applications, Wednesday
- ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Thursday
- US initial jobless claims, Thursday
- US PPI, wholesale inventories, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The S&P 500 fell 1% as of 11:46 a.m. New York time
- The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.4%
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7%
- The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.6%
- The MSCI World index fell 1%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0509
- The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.2229
- The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 136.53 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin was little changed at $16,981.9
- Ether fell 0.3% to $1,255.86
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.55%
- Germany’s 10-year yield declined eight basis points to 1.80%
- Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 3.07%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.8% to $74.79 a barrel
- Gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,786.60 an ounce
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet