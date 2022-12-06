Business Maverick

Tech Stocks Drive Selloff as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets Wrap

An electronic stock board inside the Kabuto One building in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. The world's central banks must keep raising interest rates to fight soaring and pervasive inflation, even as the global economy sinks into a significant slowdown, the OECD said. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
06 Dec 2022
Stocks slumped after downbeat economic warnings from bank chiefs at a time when concern about the impacts of Federal Reserve policy on corporate earnings is running rampant.

A slide in tech giants like Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. weighed heavily on the market, with the S&P 500 falling for a fourth consecutive session. Meta Platforms Inc. tumbled 5% on a report the European Union is targeting the Facebook owner’s ad model.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s David Solomon warned about pay and job cuts amid an uncertain outlook, saying “you have to assume that we have some bumpy times ahead.” Speaking on CNBC, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Jamie Dimon said a “mild to hard recession” may hit next year. Bank of America Corp. is seeing signs of consumer weakness, chief Brian Moynihan said.

“We have not yet seen the bottom on equity prices,” said Lauren Goodwin, portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments. “While this phase of equity market volatility is likely to end in the next few months, earnings have not yet adapted to a recessionary environment.”

After slashing their share-price targets over the summer, analysts are rolling back their skepticism and reducing the number of decreases relative to increases to a level last seen at the onset of the rout in January, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

While this sentiment shift may not be particularly relevant for those who view the sell-side crowd as overly optimistic or too reliant on information that’s already been disclosed, it’s still a net positive. To Willie Delwiche at All Star Charts, the key is to see a drop in target cuts paired with a spike in share-price upgrades — a sign that pessimism has gone too far.

“The risk remains to the downside, and the lack of earnings growth in 2023 may be a limiting factor to market performance given the already elevated valuation level,” said Katie Nixon, chief investment officer for Northern Trust Wealth Management.

Key events this week:

  • EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday
  • Euro zone GDP, Wednesday
  • US MBA mortgage applications, Wednesday
  • ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Thursday
  • US initial jobless claims, Thursday
  • US PPI, wholesale inventories, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • The S&P 500 fell 1% as of 11:46 a.m. New York time
  • The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.4%
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7%
  • The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.6%
  • The MSCI World index fell 1%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
  • The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0509
  • The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.2229
  • The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 136.53 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin was little changed at $16,981.9
  • Ether fell 0.3% to $1,255.86

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.55%
  • Germany’s 10-year yield declined eight basis points to 1.80%
  • Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 3.07%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.8% to $74.79 a barrel
  • Gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,786.60 an ounce

