Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s David Solomon warned about pay and job cuts amid an uncertain outlook, saying “you have to assume that we have some bumpy times ahead.” Speaking on CNBC, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Jamie Dimon said a “mild to hard recession” may hit next year. Bank of America Corp. is seeing signs of consumer weakness, chief Brian Moynihan said.

“We have not yet seen the bottom on equity prices,” said Lauren Goodwin, portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments. “While this phase of equity market volatility is likely to end in the next few months, earnings have not yet adapted to a recessionary environment.”

After slashing their share-price targets over the summer, analysts are rolling back their skepticism and reducing the number of decreases relative to increases to a level last seen at the onset of the rout in January, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

While this sentiment shift may not be particularly relevant for those who view the sell-side crowd as overly optimistic or too reliant on information that’s already been disclosed, it’s still a net positive. To Willie Delwiche at All Star Charts, the key is to see a drop in target cuts paired with a spike in share-price upgrades — a sign that pessimism has gone too far.

“The risk remains to the downside, and the lack of earnings growth in 2023 may be a limiting factor to market performance given the already elevated valuation level,” said Katie Nixon, chief investment officer for Northern Trust Wealth Management.

Key events this week:

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

Euro zone GDP, Wednesday

US MBA mortgage applications, Wednesday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

US PPI, wholesale inventories, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1% as of 11:46 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.4%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.6%

The MSCI World index fell 1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0509

The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.2229

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 136.53 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $16,981.9

Ether fell 0.3% to $1,255.86

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.55%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined eight basis points to 1.80%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 3.07%

Commodities