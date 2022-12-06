A Great Western Railway passenger train, operated by FirstGroup plc, at London Paddington railway station in London, UK, on 5 July 2021. (Photo: Hollie Adams / Bloomberg)

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers said Monday that strikes would take place from late December 24 to early December 27, coinciding with the annual wind-down of passenger services over the Christmas period. That’s in addition to actions that have already been announced for mid-December.

“We remain available for talks in order to resolve these issues but we will not bow to pressure from the employers and the government to the detriment of our members,” RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said in a statement. On Sunday, he rejected an offer of pay rises of 4% for this year and next.

The UK government is facing mounting pressure in the run-up to the holiday season, with postal workers, nurses and teachers among those set to stage walkouts as wages fail to keep pace with the soaring cost of living. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could deploy the military to help ease any disruption caused by public-sector strikes, according to Conservative Party Chairman Nadhim Zahawi.

Earlier on Monday, the Unite labour group said workers on a train line that connects London to the west of England and parts of Wales will take further industrial action on December 15. Some of the rail strikes have been planned by the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA), which held further talks with Transport Minister Huw Merriman on Monday. The TSSA said it was not going to accept the pay offer but wanted to keep talks alive. The Rail Delivery Group is negotiating on behalf of the UK’s train companies.

“Responsibility for any disruption to Great Western’s passengers lies entirely at the door of the company,” said Unite regional officer John McGookin. “They can clearly afford to put forward a pay rise that reflects the cost of living but are refusing to do.”

Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party, told Conservative ministers earlier Monday to “roll up your sleeves, get on the pitch” and help find a deal to avert transport chaos in the run-up to Christmas.