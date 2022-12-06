Business Maverick
Intel says it’s on course to regain chip production leadership
Intel Corp is hitting all the targets it has set on a path to regain leadership in semiconductor manufacturing, according to the executive responsible for the effort.
“We’re completely on track,” Intel vice president Ann Kelleher, the head of technology development, said on Monday in a press briefing in San Francisco. “We do quarterly milestones, and according to those milestones we’re ahead or on track.”
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has vowed to regain leadership in production technology, formerly one of the foundations of the company’s decades of dominance in the $580-billion industry. Kelleher’s team is trying to make up for the chipmaker’s delay in delivering a manufacturing technique that arrived five years later than originally promised. The group is accelerating the effort to introduce new processes at an unprecedented pace.
If Gelsinger’s plan succeeds, Intel stands to reverse market share losses to rivals such as Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Nvidia. Better production will also allow Intel to attract customers for the CEO’s attempt to take on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Samsung Electronics Co in the growing business of contract manufacturing – making semiconductors for other chip companies.
Kelleher said Intel is taking a far more pragmatic approach than in the past, building in contingency plans to make sure there are no more major delays. It’s also relying more on equipment vendors for help, rather than trying to do all of the work itself, she said.
“Intel in the past had high walls in terms of not sharing,” said Kelleher, who has been with the Santa Clara, California-based company for more than 30 years. “We don’t need to lead in everything.”
Intel is trying to improve its manufacturing capabilities as it struggles with declining revenue and a steep drop in demand for personal computers, which generate more than half its sales. In October, the company said actions including headcount reductions and slower spending on new plants will result in savings of $3-billion next year, with annual cuts swelling to much as $10-billion by the end of 2025.
Manufacturing chips with better production – with improvements designated in smaller numbers of nanometers, or billionths of a metre – makes factories more efficient and improves the ability of the electronic components to store and process data in a more efficient way.
Intel is currently mass producing 7-nanometer chips. It is ready to start manufacturing 4-nanometer semiconductors and will be ready to move to 3 nanometers in the second half of 2023, Kelleher said. Originally a measure of the main part of a transistor, the nanometer term is now more loosely applied to signify how advanced companies are relative to their rivals.
Kelleher, who worked her way through Intel’s ranks after starting in its factories, has a prosaic view of the marketing terminology used to compare technology capabilities across the industry.
“Seven measures nothing, we might as well call it ‘George’,” she said.
While terms like 7 nanometer may have little relevance to the actual world of chip production these days, Kelleher is committed to restoring Intel’s lustre. She said her budget is secure and won’t be affected by the company’s cost cuts.
Currently TSMC and Samsung are widely credited with having overtaken Intel in production technology. The Taiwanese company pioneered the business of making chips for others, and both companies are now central to the global supply chain. That includes making components for companies including Apple, Qualcomm and Amazon.com, as well as direct Intel rivals such as AMD and Nvidia. BM/DM
Top Reads This Hour
‘Land scam kingpin’ – Deputy President David Mabuza named as top suspect in organised crime complaint
NEC’s decision to quash Phala Phala panel report proves the ANC is (still) the only game in town
TOP READS IN SECTION
No holds barred: Controversial businessman Zunaid Moti is locked in a vicious legal battle with a former cage fighter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Uber’s Audio Recording feature goes national after 80 000+ activations during the pilot
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
This is not a paywall.
Register for free or log in to continue reading.
Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.
Almost there...
Please create a password or click to receive a login link.
Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.
Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten
Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.
Without you, Daily Maverick would just be a really (really) long diary
We write for you. We conduct our investigations and report the news for our readers. And we keep it for free so everybody in the country can access it. Problem is, our news is not free to produce. Our journalists need to be paid and we need to fund our (very expensive) investigations.
More than 19,500 of our readers voluntarily contribute a small amount each month so that our 10 million+ users can always rely on us to be there delivering the truth.
If you appreciate what we do and are in a position to help, please sign up to Maverick Insider, our membership community. There are a host of benefits and you can cancel at any time.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet