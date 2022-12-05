Ukraine War
Russia launches new missile attacks, Ukrainians head for shelters
KYIV, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Russia unleashed a new barrage of missiles on Ukraine on Monday, causing people to head to shelters across the country as air defences went into action.
Air raid sirens blared in the capital Kyiv and across the whole country in what Ukrainian officials described as the latest wave of Russian missile strikes since its Feb. 24 invasion.
“Missiles have already been launched,” air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said.
There was no immediate word of any damage or casualties but officials were quoted by Ukrainian media as saying that explosions could be heard overhead in some areas as aid defence systems went into action.
“Don’t ignore the alarm,” said Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential staff.
Russian forces have increasingly targeted Ukrainian energy facilities in recent weeks as they faced setbacks on the battlefield, causing major power outages as winter sets in.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
