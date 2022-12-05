Newsdeck

WAR IN EUROPE

Ukraine presidential aide warns against Musk’s ‘magical simple solutions’

Business magnate Elon Musk. (Photo: Getty Images)
By Reuters
05 Dec 2022
0

A top Ukrainian presidential aide criticised Twitter owner Elon Musk on Sunday for the billionaire's 'magical simple solutions', citing ideas put forward by Musk on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Twitter content moderation.

Mykhailo Podolyak listed “exchang(ing) foreign territories for an illusory peace” and “open(ing) all private accounts because freedom of speech has to be total”, as examples of such suggestions.

“[Elon Musk] prefers so-called magical simple solutions,” Podolyak wrote on Twitter, an apparent reference to self-described free speech advocate Musk’s plans to reform Twitter, which he took over on October 27, as well as a tweet in which he called for Ukraine to give up the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula in exchange for peace.

Twitter representatives did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Ukraine has had a complicated relationship with Musk, the world’s richest man, since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24.

He was praised in the war’s early days for providing thousands of Starlink satellite internet devices, made by Musk’s SpaceX, to Ukraine free of charge, but the friendship ran into difficulties in October when Musk voiced support for peace conditions rejected by Kyiv.

The billionaire called for Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014, to be declared formally part of Russia, and for UN-supervised referendums on whether Russia should stay or leave to be held in other occupied territories.

The tweet drew angry rebukes from Ukrainian officials, including Podolyak. Kyiv has repeatedly dismissed the idea that it will give up land for peace.

Soon after this dispute, Musk publicly complained about the cost of providing free Starlink services to Ukraine indefinitely. He said in October that only 10,630 of 25,300 Starlinks sent to Ukraine were actually paying for service.

Kyiv has acknowledged that “some” terminals are being provided free but has not given exact figures.

In a change of tone, Musk said on October 15 that the company would continue to run Ukraine’s free Starlinks.

(Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by David Holmes.)

 

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Dear South Africa, we are on our own – let's be extra vigilant as we chart a new future

Dear South Africa, we are on our own – let's be extra vigilant as we chart a new future
No holds barred: Controversial businessman Zunaid Moti is locked in a vicious legal battle with a former cage fighter
South Africa

No holds barred: Controversial businessman Zunaid Moti is locked in a vicious legal battle with a former cage fighter
Markets most concerned about who would replace Ramaphosa - Enoch Godongwana

Markets most concerned about who would replace Ramaphosa – Enoch Godongwana
In the toxic wake of Phala Phala, and too close to Nasrec, ANC will likely play for time and cooler temperatures

In the toxic wake of Phala Phala, and too close to Nasrec, ANC will likely play for time and cooler temperatures
SA flight academy embroiled in global saga after UK warning about providing training to China
Maverick News

SA flight academy embroiled in global saga after UK warning about providing training to China

TOP READS IN SECTION

Russia 'open' to talks on Ukraine but presses demands after Biden comment
Newsdeck

Russia 'open' to talks on Ukraine but presses demands after Biden comment
Elon Musk says Apple has ‘fully resumed’ advertising on Twitter
Newsdeck

Elon Musk says Apple has ‘fully resumed’ advertising on Twitter
South Africa's ANC meets over 'Farmgate' as Ramaphosa allies mount defence
Newsdeck

South Africa's ANC meets over 'Farmgate' as Ramaphosa allies mount defence
Australia 'Teacher's Pet' podcast subject gets 24-year sentence for 1982 murder
Newsdeck

Australia 'Teacher's Pet' podcast subject gets 24-year sentence for 1982 murder
Trump loses special master review in Mar-a-Lago files case
Newsdeck

Trump loses special master review in Mar-a-Lago files case

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.