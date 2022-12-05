Manie Libbok of The Stormers during the United Rugby Championship match between DHL Stormers and Dragons at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on 3 December, 2022 in Gqeberha, South Africa. (Photo: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images)

Manie Libbok’s rising star has seemingly reached another galaxy as he put in another near-flawless showing for the Stormers against the Dragons in their 34-26 victory in the United Rugby Championship (URC).

Libbok has become renowned for his deft passing game and his pin-point accurate boot but showed off another part of his repertoire at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

Five minutes before halftime, the Stormers produced a dominant scrum that wheeled toward the blindside, just inside their own half and Libbok received a crisp pass from scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies.

He weighed up his options before deftly stepping inside Dragons flyhalf John Joseph Hanrahan and did the same to the overtracking scrumhalf Rhodri Williams, breaking the defensive line with barely a finger laid on him.

From there he had one man to beat in his scathing 50m run, dancing past Jordan Williams, leaving him grasping at fresh air before dotting down gleefully over the whitewash.

The excellent individual effort showed that the Humansdorp-born talisman has more than one string to his bow.

The try, however, was built on the foundation of the strong Stormers pack who scored the first two tries of the match through their ever-improving rolling maul.

The Stormers secured a bonus in the first half, with their third a now trademark team try orchestrated by fullback Clayton Blommetjies and finished off by centre Ruhan Nel.

All four tries were excellently converted, three by Libbok and one by Blommetjies.

The Stormers took their foot off the accelerator after Libbok’s brilliant try, allowing the Dragons to score three tries of their own, allowing for a somewhat flattering scoreline to the guests.

“I was pretty happy up until about 65 minutes. In the last two games, we’ve had these leads, and people think we dip off. But I didn’t think we did up until we let that try in, when Ruhan shot (up) and left Hacjivah (Dayimani) alone, and they had a try under the poles,” said head coach John Dobson after the match.

“I tell you why I thought it was okay [up to that point]… Our defence was good, and you are not going to win every game in the URC by 50 points.

“But then I thought our body language is down, we made some poor decisions at halfback in that last 20 minutes. We didn’t come close — other than right at the end — to scoring in the second half.

“So, very disappointed. Also, just for the occasion and to be here in the stadium… I wanted the crowd to be fizzing rather than the Stormers just hung on.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

“It was disappointing from us, and I think we’ve got a lot to learn about why it fell apart like it did in the last two weeks… We feel a bit bad about the second half,” added the coach.

The Stormers sit on third on the log, tied on points with second-placed Bulls, with one game in hand.

Other South African results:

Sharks

The Sharks bounced back after their humiliating 35-0 loss to Cardiff last week to register a 25-10 win over Ospreys. The Sharks are still not playing at their best, despite the win. But interim coach and director of rugby, Neil Powell will be satisfied with the win after a shaky week that saw head coach Sean Everitt axed.

“If you know me, then you’ll know I’m not about the result but this one was about the result for us. It will give us a bit of a breather,” said Powell.

“We all know it wasn’t an easy week. This game was never going to be easy because of the week and that it was a short week as well.

“We played Sunday and we had to get the guys recovered and get good preparation to play Friday again. That turnaround also made it difficult.

“It was a tough week and a much-needed result for us, especially looking forward to next week and what we want to achieve.

“It’s good that we got a bit of confidence and a good result from this game.”

The victory over Ospreys moves the Sharks up two places to 10th on the URC log as they continue to try to make up ground on the leading pack.

Bulls

The Bulls did what the Stormers and the Sharks could not this season: beat Cardiff.

The Bulls did it comfortably too, thumping Cardiff 45-9 at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday. The Bulls ran in six unanswered tries, which included a brace by winger Canan Moodie.

Johan Goosen also had a strong showing in the No 10 jersey after a season riddled with injury and inconsistency. The playmaker got on the scoreboard with a try, four conversations and a penalty.

Lions

In the blazing heat of Johannesburg, the Lions put on a strong first-half showing against Scarlets to thump the Welsh side 32-15.

The Lions were at their free-flowing best despite the scorching heat, passing the ball from coast to coast to open up an early 15-0 lead thanks to tries by Rabz Maxwane and Emmanuel Tshituka.

Veteran flanker Jaco Kriel also contributed a try in the second half with Tshituka finding a second. Scarlets’ attempt to fight back was thwarted by a spray of errors, on both sides, but did find a consolation try through lock Sam Lousi in the dying minutes.

The Lions are currently fifth on the URC log after their second home victory in as many weeks — a promising position for the side at the tournament’s halfway mark. DM