Covid-19

COVID-19

Italy’s Catholic Church reintroduces handshakes during Mass

Italy’s Catholic Church reintroduces handshakes during Mass
The semi-deserted center of Turin during the second wave of the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic, Italy, 05 January 2021. EPA-EFE/TINO ROMANO
By Reuters
05 Dec 2022
0

ROME, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Italy's Catholic Church is reintroducing handshakes for the "sign of peace" during Mass as part of a wider relaxation of anti-Covid-19 measures.

“It will be possible to restore the usual form of exchanging the sign of peace,” the Italian Bishops’ Conference (CEI) said in a letter to bishops.

The letter, publicised by RAI public broadcaster and other Italian media on Saturday, was originally posted on CEI’s website on Friday.

The “sign of peace” comes after the Lord’s prayer and before the sacrament of the Holy Communion as a way for the faithful to express to each other their common faith.

At the height of the pandemic the gesture was abolished, while last year the CEI said it could resume but only through a look in the eyes or a bow of the head.

In its latest advice to bishops, the CEI called for continued precautions, such as inviting the faithful to sanitise their hands upon entering a church.

Italy is one the countries worst-hit by the coronavirus, but restrictions have been eased recently. Face masks have not been compulsory on public transport since Oct. 1.

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini; Editing by Mike Harrison)

Gallery

"Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]"

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Without you, Daily Maverick would just be a really (really) long diary

We write for you. We conduct our investigations and report the news for our readers. And we keep it for free so everybody in the country can access it. Problem is, our news is not free to produce. Our journalists need to be paid and we need to fund our (very expensive) investigations.

More than 19,500 of our readers voluntarily contribute a small amount each month so that our 10 million+ users can always rely on us to be there delivering the truth.

If you appreciate what we do and are in a position to help, please sign up to Maverick Insider, our membership community. There are a host of benefits and you can cancel at any time.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.