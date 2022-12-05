Newsdeck

TECHNOLOGY WARS

Elon Musk says Apple has ‘fully resumed’ advertising on Twitter

Signage at the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California, US, on 19 July 2021. (Photo: David Paul Morris / Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
05 Dec 2022
0

Elon Musk said Apple has 'fully resumed' advertising on Twitter, further de-escalating a brewing war between two of the world’s most influential tech companies. 

Musk made the comments during a Twitter Spaces conversation on Saturday, adding that Apple is the largest advertiser on the social media network. The billionaire, who didn’t elaborate further on Apple, spoke for more than two hours from his private plane during the chat, which had more than 90,000 listeners.

Apple didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment sent outside normal working hours.

Musk blasted Apple last week, saying the maker of iPhones and Mac computers had mostly stopped advertising on Twitter, and had threatened to withhold the site from its App Store. In taking aim at Apple, Musk risked a war with the world’s most valuable company and a top advertiser at a time when other companies were pulling their advertising from Twitter.

Musk subsequently met with Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook and said the two had a “good conversation” and “resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store”. Musk said Cook was “clear that Apple never considered doing so”.

Since Musk’s takeover, a string of companies have suspended advertising on Twitter, including General Mills and Pfizer. On Saturday, Musk posted a tweet thanking advertisers for returning to Twitter.

In clarification of an earlier post, Platformer News said in a tweet on Sunday afternoon that Amazon.com had paused various campaigns on Twitter recently, but did continue some level of advertising “throughout the recent turmoil”. Platformer News cited a source familiar with the matter it didn’t identify and also said the retailer is considering increasing its annual ad spending to $100-million. An Amazon spokesperson declined to comment.

Twitter’s new approach for verifying accounts had also allowed trolls to impersonate major brands. Musk said that he hopes to revive the company’s verification programme in the next week after it had been paused to deal with imposers.

(With assistance from Mark Gurman and Mark Bergen.)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Dear South Africa, we are on our own – let's be extra vigilant as we chart a new future

Dear South Africa, we are on our own – let's be extra vigilant as we chart a new future
No holds barred: Controversial businessman Zunaid Moti is locked in a vicious legal battle with a former cage fighter
South Africa

No holds barred: Controversial businessman Zunaid Moti is locked in a vicious legal battle with a former cage fighter
Markets most concerned about who would replace Ramaphosa - Enoch Godongwana

Markets most concerned about who would replace Ramaphosa – Enoch Godongwana
In the toxic wake of Phala Phala, and too close to Nasrec, ANC will likely play for time and cooler temperatures

In the toxic wake of Phala Phala, and too close to Nasrec, ANC will likely play for time and cooler temperatures
SA flight academy embroiled in global saga after UK warning about providing training to China
Maverick News

SA flight academy embroiled in global saga after UK warning about providing training to China

TOP READS IN SECTION

Russia 'open' to talks on Ukraine but presses demands after Biden comment
Newsdeck

Russia 'open' to talks on Ukraine but presses demands after Biden comment
South Africa's ANC meets over 'Farmgate' as Ramaphosa allies mount defence
Newsdeck

South Africa's ANC meets over 'Farmgate' as Ramaphosa allies mount defence
Australia 'Teacher's Pet' podcast subject gets 24-year sentence for 1982 murder
Newsdeck

Australia 'Teacher's Pet' podcast subject gets 24-year sentence for 1982 murder
Elon Musk says Apple has ‘fully resumed’ advertising on Twitter
Newsdeck

Elon Musk says Apple has ‘fully resumed’ advertising on Twitter
Trump loses special master review in Mar-a-Lago files case
Newsdeck

Trump loses special master review in Mar-a-Lago files case

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.