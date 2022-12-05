Business Maverick
Asian equities, commodities rise on China outlook: markets wrap
Asian equities and commodities rose as traders bet on further reopening of the Chinese economy from Covid restrictions. Currencies of materials and energy exporters climbed.
A benchmark of Asian shares headed for its highest close since August and was approaching a technical bull market. The greenback fell versus most of its major counterparts, with notable weakness versus the Norwegian krone and the Australian and Canadian dollars.
China’s offshore yuan strengthened through the 7-per-dollar level for the first time in nearly three months. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rallied as much as 4%.
Oil advanced on the prospect of more demand from China, as OPEC+ kept output steady and sanctions on Russian crude kicked in. Iron ore and copper climbed.
Chinese authorities eased Covid testing requirements across major cities over the weekend as Beijing appears to be engineering a gradual shift away from its strict Covid Zero policy amid elevated cases and public protests.
Meanwhile, Treasury yields climbed during Asian trading after last week’s wild moves following the US jobs report. Government bond yields in Australia and New Zealand fell.
Stronger-than-expected US jobs figures on Friday prompted traders to increase their wagers on where rates will top out in the current tightening cycle, rather than changing their bets for the size of the increase at the Federal Reserve’s December meeting. Policymakers are still expected to deliver a downshift to a 50 basis points hike at the gathering.
Employers added more jobs than forecast and wages surged by the most in nearly a year. Nonfarm payrolls increased 263,000 in November, while the unemployment rate held at 3.7%. Average hourly earnings rose twice as much as predicted.
Key events this week:
S&P Global PMI for the Euro zone, Monday
US factory orders, durable goods orders, ISM services index, Monday
ECB president Christine Lagarde speaks, Monday
Australia interest rate decision, Tuesday
US trade, Tuesday
EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday
Eurozone GDP, Wednesday
US MBA mortgage applications, Wednesday
ECB president Christine Lagarde speaks, Thursday
US initial jobless claims, Thursday
China PPI, aggregate financing, money supply, new yuan loans, Friday
US PPI, wholesale inventories, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday. BM/DM
Top Reads This Hour
No holds barred: Controversial businessman Zunaid Moti is locked in a vicious legal battle with a former cage fighter
SA flight academy embroiled in global saga after UK warning about providing training to China
TOP READS IN SECTION
No holds barred: Controversial businessman Zunaid Moti is locked in a vicious legal battle with a former cage fighter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Uber’s Audio Recording feature goes national after 80 000+ activations during the pilot
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
This is not a paywall.
Register for free or log in to continue reading.
Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.
Almost there...
Please create a password or click to receive a login link.
Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.
Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten
Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet