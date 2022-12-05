Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Asian equities, commodities rise on China outlook: markets wrap

Asian equities, commodities rise on China outlook: markets wrap
Stock market information displayed on a TV at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, US, on Wednesday, 15 June 2022. (Photo: Michael Nagle / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
05 Dec 2022
0

Asian equities and commodities rose as traders bet on further reopening of the Chinese economy from Covid restrictions. Currencies of materials and energy exporters climbed.

A benchmark of Asian shares headed for its highest close since August and was approaching a technical bull market. The greenback fell versus most of its major counterparts, with notable weakness versus the Norwegian krone and the Australian and Canadian dollars.

China’s offshore yuan strengthened through the 7-per-dollar level for the first time in nearly three months. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rallied as much as 4%.

Oil advanced on the prospect of more demand from China, as OPEC+ kept output steady and sanctions on Russian crude kicked in. Iron ore and copper climbed. 

Chinese authorities eased Covid testing requirements across major cities over the weekend as Beijing appears to be engineering a gradual shift away from its strict Covid Zero policy amid elevated cases and public protests.

Meanwhile, Treasury yields climbed during Asian trading after last week’s wild moves following the US jobs report. Government bond yields in Australia and New Zealand fell.

Stronger-than-expected US jobs figures on Friday prompted traders to increase their wagers on where rates will top out in the current tightening cycle, rather than changing their bets for the size of the increase at the Federal Reserve’s December meeting. Policymakers are still expected to deliver a downshift to a 50 basis points hike at the gathering.

Employers added more jobs than forecast and wages surged by the most in nearly a year. Nonfarm payrolls increased 263,000 in November, while the unemployment rate held at 3.7%. Average hourly earnings rose twice as much as predicted.

Key events this week:

S&P Global PMI for the Euro zone, Monday

US factory orders, durable goods orders, ISM services index, Monday

ECB president Christine Lagarde speaks, Monday

Australia interest rate decision, Tuesday

US trade, Tuesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

Eurozone GDP, Wednesday

US MBA mortgage applications, Wednesday

ECB president Christine Lagarde speaks, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

China PPI, aggregate financing, money supply, new yuan loans, Friday

US PPI, wholesale inventories, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday. BM/DM

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Dear South Africa, we are on our own – let's be extra vigilant as we chart a new future

Dear South Africa, we are on our own – let's be extra vigilant as we chart a new future
No holds barred: Controversial businessman Zunaid Moti is locked in a vicious legal battle with a former cage fighter
South Africa

No holds barred: Controversial businessman Zunaid Moti is locked in a vicious legal battle with a former cage fighter
‘I’m the scapegoat’, says Gauteng health department’s Makgabo Manamela

‘I’m the scapegoat’, says Gauteng health department’s Makgabo Manamela
SA flight academy embroiled in global saga after UK warning about providing training to China
Maverick News

SA flight academy embroiled in global saga after UK warning about providing training to China
ABB is dancing to a new tune — corruption reparations
Business Maverick

ABB is dancing to a new tune — corruption reparations

TOP READS IN SECTION

No holds barred: Controversial businessman Zunaid Moti is locked in a vicious legal battle with a former cage fighter
South Africa

No holds barred: Controversial businessman Zunaid Moti is locked in a vicious legal battle with a former cage fighter
ABB is dancing to a new tune — corruption reparations
Business Maverick

ABB is dancing to a new tune — corruption reparations
The ANC’s long history of taking cash from dodgy donors
Africa

The ANC’s long history of taking cash from dodgy donors
Vote for Daily Maverick’s People of the Year 2022
Maverick News

Vote for Daily Maverick’s People of the Year 2022
Warning against using dry shampoos after major recall in US over concerns about carcinogen contamination
South Africa

Warning against using dry shampoos after major recall in US over concerns about carcinogen contamination

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



FAQ | Contact Us

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.