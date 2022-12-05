DYNAMIC DUO
Age gap no problem for deadly France striking pair of Mbappe and Giroud
The combination of Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud has proven to be sensational and imperative for France’s hopes of defending their Fifa World Cup title in Qatar.
Thirteen years separate France strikers Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud but their devastating double act in the 3-1 last-16 defeat of Poland at the World Cup on Sunday showed the age gap is no barrier to a flourishing relationship.
Giroud, at 36, brings experience and guile to France’s attack, while 23-year-old Mbappe is blessed with pace so explosive that the screens at the Al Thumama stadium showed him hitting a top speed of 35 kilometres per hour as he tormented Poland’s defence.
It was not supposed to be this way in Qatar. Giroud looked set for a secondary role for the World Cup holders until the team’s number one centre forward Karim Benzema pulled out with an injury on the eve of the tournament.
Mbappe and Benzema have forged a promising partnership for France in the past, but the young Paris Saint Germain striker has said previously that Giroud’s approach to attack probably suited him better.
That understanding was clear for all to see as Poland were cut apart by France’s strikers.
A defence-splitting pass by Mbappe set up Giroud to break the deadlock — and become France’s all-time top goalscorer — in the 44th minute of the mismatch, with Poland chasing shadows for most of it.
The goal also made Giroud — at 36 years and 65 days old — the oldest scorer in a World Cup knockout match since Cameroon’s Roger Milla against Colombia in 1990 in a last-16 game.
“Giroud is an incredible player, there are many who say it now,” French coach Didier Deschamps told reporters.
Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations
“He was much criticised, but Olivier has the mindset to fight. When he is not decisive, he is so useful to the team. But like any centre forward, he prefers the collective victory. Winning with this goal-scoring record, it’s quite something [for him].”
Favour returned
Giroud, who plays for AC Milan in Italy after making his name in England with Arsenal and Chelsea, returned the favour when it was Mbappe’s turn to get on the scoresheet.
He launched a 74th-minute counter-attack that ended with the France number 10 using all his power to hammer a shot past Wojciech Szczęsny in Poland’s goal.
With Giroud substituted to give his ageing legs a rest, Mbappe went on to claim his second goal, curling a shot into the top corner in added time before Robert Lewandowski claimed a penalty consolation goal for Poland.
The brace meant Mbappe became the youngest player to reach five knockout-stage goals at a World Cup since Brazil great Pele in 1958, when he was 17, according to data firm Opta.
While France’s defence showed it was far from impregnable at times in the Poland match, their quarterfinal opponents, England, will not have missed how Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann and substitute Marcus Thuram also dazzled for Les Bleus.
The way France piled forward in numbers from the start of Sunday’s match drew a sharp contrast with Poland’s approach as Lewandowski, one of the world’s most prolific strikers, was left to play a lone striker role for much of the evening.
He had publicly called on Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz last year to give him a strike partner and a better chance of finding the net, which he did so often in the Bundesliga for Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich before moving to Barcelona.
His frustration was palpable once again after France’s scintillating attacking display when the 34-year-old was asked by Polish media if he planned to play in the next World Cup.
“It’s still a long way to go and, obviously, you need to enjoy the game,” he said. “If we attack, try to attack, it’s a bit different. But if we play defensively, there’s no joy.”
As for the deadly duo of Mbappe and Giroud, they will look to carry on lighting up the stadiums of Qatar with their great understanding. DM/Reuters
Top Reads This Hour
Dear South Africa, we are on our own – let's be extra vigilant as we chart a new future
No holds barred: Controversial businessman Zunaid Moti is locked in a vicious legal battle with a former cage fighter
TOP READS IN SECTION
SA flight academy embroiled in global saga after UK warning about providing training to China
Ace’s advocate formed part of Section 89 Ramaphosa impeachment panel – does it matter?
Dear South Africa, we are on our own – let's be extra vigilant as we chart a new future
SPONSORED CONTENT
Uber’s Audio Recording feature goes national after 80 000+ activations during the pilot
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
This is not a paywall.
Register for free or log in to continue reading.
Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.
Almost there...
Please create a password or click to receive a login link.
Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.
Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten
Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.
Without you, Daily Maverick would just be a really (really) long diary
We write for you. We conduct our investigations and report the news for our readers. And we keep it for free so everybody in the country can access it. Problem is, our news is not free to produce. Our journalists need to be paid and we need to fund our (very expensive) investigations.
More than 19,500 of our readers voluntarily contribute a small amount each month so that our 10 million+ users can always rely on us to be there delivering the truth.
If you appreciate what we do and are in a position to help, please sign up to Maverick Insider, our membership community. There are a host of benefits and you can cancel at any time.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet