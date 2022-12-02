Newsdeck

Twitter

Twitter suspends Kanye’s account again

Twitter suspends Kanye’s account again
US entertainer Ye speaks during a meeting with US President Donald J. Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 11 October 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
By Reuters
02 Dec 2022
0

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc on Friday suspended Kanye West's account again, just two months after it was reinstated, after its owner Elon Musk said he had violated the platform's rules prohibiting incitement to violence.

Musk, who calls himself a free speech absolutist, had welcomed the return of the rapper, now known as Ye, to the platform in October.

“I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended,” Musk tweeted late on Thursday.

West’s account was suspended within an hour of Musk’s post, made in a reply to a Twitter user who had said “Elon Fix Kanye Please”. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Before suspending Ye’s account, which had over 30 million followers, Twitter had restricted one of his tweets. Reuters could not independently verify the contents of the post.

The social media platform restored the rapper’s account before the completion of its $44 billion takeover by Musk. Musk later clarified that he had had no role in bringing Ye back on Twitter.

Ye on Thursday tweeted a photo of Hollywood mogul Ari Emanuel spraying water at the back of Musk’s head with a hose. He captioned the picture “Let’s always remember this as my final tweet #ye24”, before the account was suspended.

Musk responded that Ye’s account was suspended for incitement to violence, and not for posting “an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari”.

In November, Twitter reinstated some controversial accounts that had been banned or suspended, including satirical website Babylon Bee and comedian Kathy Griffin.

Musk also decided to reinstate former U.S. President Donald Trump’s account after a majority of Twitter users voted in favor in a poll to bring back Trump.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue, Kim Coghill and Jan Harvey)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

A flawed report and dangerous precedents – why President Cyril Ramaphosa should not resign
Maverick News

A flawed report and dangerous precedents – why President Cyril Ramaphosa should not resign
Despite Arthur Fraser’s evidence labelled as ‘hearsay’, the spymaster checkmated Ramaphosa
Maverick News

Despite Arthur Fraser’s evidence labelled as ‘hearsay’, the spymaster checkmated Ramaphosa
Court orders Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to release records on rationale behind Covid-19 lockdown regulations
COVID-19

Court orders Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to release records on rationale behind Covid-19 lockdown regulations
R3.7m worth of artworks seized from home of DNG Energy CEO Aldworth Mbalati
Maverick News

R3.7m worth of artworks seized from home of DNG Energy CEO Aldworth Mbalati
In the eye of the storm: Inside the report that might sink Cyril Ramaphosa
Maverick News

In the eye of the storm: Inside the report that might sink Cyril Ramaphosa

TOP READS IN SECTION

Heaviest Ukraine fighting rages in east, Nato seeks to sustain support against Russia
Newsdeck

Heaviest Ukraine fighting rages in east, Nato seeks to sustain support against Russia
Trump loses special master review in Mar-a-Lago files case
Newsdeck

Trump loses special master review in Mar-a-Lago files case
Swiss have frozen $8 bln in financial assets under Russia sanctions
Newsdeck

Swiss have frozen $8 bln in financial assets under Russia sanctions
Banks are devising ways to identify potential mass shooters before they strike
Newsdeck

Banks are devising ways to identify potential mass shooters before they strike
Ukraine latest: Macron says it’s up to Kyiv to determine terms for peace settlement with Russia
Newsdeck

Ukraine latest: Macron says it’s up to Kyiv to determine terms for peace settlement with Russia

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.