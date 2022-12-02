Springbok flyer Kurt-Lee Arendse — who scored seven tries in seven Test appearances this year — will return to the Bulls squad for their clash with Cardiff.(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

The Sharks have made a number of changes to the side that lost 35-0 to Cardiff last weekend in the United Rugby Championship (URC). Not least to their management structures as they let go of head coach Sean Everitt following the humiliating defeat at home.

They also welcome back a number of Springbok stars that return from international duty. Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi, Jaden Hendrikse and Makazole Mapimpi all slot straight into the starting lineup as Sharks director of rugby and interim coach Neil Powell looks for an immediate change of fortunes against Ospreys at Kings Park on Friday night.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and lock forward Eben Etzebeth are the only two Boks who have been afforded a rest this week after their heavy workload for the national team.

There is also a welcome return for flyhalf Curwin Bosch who has recovered from a fractured arm that ruled him out of the start of the URC. While Boeta Chamberlain moves from No 10 to fullback this week.

No 8 Phepsi Buthelezi will captain the side in the continued absence of Lukhanyo Am who is sidelined with injury.

Ospreys are coming off a tough 43-26 loss to the Bulls at the highveld and will be looking to leave their mini-tour of South Africa with some points against the wounded Sharks.

The Sharks, meanwhile, languish in 12th position on the URC log and will need a strong showing against the Welsh outfit to get their season back on track.

Stormers go to Gqeberha

The reigning URC champions, the Stormers travel to Gqeberha to take on the Dragons at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

“We know that the people of Gqeberha have plenty of passion for our team, so we can’t wait to get out there and experience the atmosphere at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium,” said head coach John Dobson.

It marks the Stormers’ first URC appearance in the windy city as they look to build on their fourth place in the standings. The side do, however, have a game in hand to table-toppers Leinster and third-placed Bulls while Ulster — in second — are only one point ahead of the champions.

Like the Sharks, the Western Cape-based side welcome back a sprinkling of Springboks, highlighted by the return of talismanic playmaker Manie Libbok in the No 10 jersey.

Libbok returns from his maiden stint in the green and gold of the national side that has elevated his already rising star.

Another Bok, Salmaan Moerat will lead the side alongside Marvin Orie in the second row.

Outside centre Ruhan Nel will make his first appearance of the season, having recovered from an injury picked up in pre-season.

Tristan Leyds also makes his first showing for the URC side this season on the right wing.

“There have been a number of changes and we are excited to see how the players coming in make an impact on Saturday,” added Dobson.

The Dragons are coming off a 33-25 defeat to the Lions at Ellis Park last week and currently sit on the bottom half of the log in 11th place. They will need a strong showing in every department to leave with a point from their South African tour against a reinforced Stormers side.

Arendse returns for Bulls

The Bulls will be looking to extend their winning streak to four matches this week when they face the high-flying Cardiff at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The Bulls are currently the highest-placed South African side on the URC log — in third — which is helped by their undefeated record at home this season.

The home side is boosted by the return of Springbok flyer Kurt-Lee Arendse — who scored seven tries in seven Test appearances this year — who will wear the No 15 jumper on Saturday.

In an exciting backline, Johan Goosen will don the flyhalf jersey while Cornal Hendricks will play at outside centre and have Harold Vorster inside of him. Exciting speedsters Canan Moodie and David Kriel are the wings.

Cardiff is full of confidence after their thumping victory over the Sharks this weekend — marking the first Welsh victory on South African soil in the URC.

But Jake White’s men are on a roll and will be eager to stop the fiery side in their tracks.

Roaring Sunday

The Lions will once again play on Sunday, clashing against the second-from-bottom Scarlets who showed fight in their 36-19 loss to the Stormers this past weekend.

“We know Scarlets are a team who enjoy attacking and keeping the ball in play. If you look at their game against the Stormers last week, the last 15-20 minutes featured plenty of attack from them which puts teams under huge defensive pressure,” said Lions coach Ivan Van Rooyen.

The seventh-placed Lions finally secured their first home victory last weekend and will be motivated to build on their performance against the Dragons.

They are bolstered by the return of stalwart Jaco Kriel who will don No 6 on his back on Sunday.

While flanker Darrien Landsberg makes his URC debut for the Lions, forming a loose forward combination with Kriel and Emmanuel Tshituka.

The battle for the No 10 jersey continues to heat up at the Lions as Jordan Hendrikse is given another go in the flyhalf channel. He will be provided with service by the nimble Sanele Nohamba.

“It’s important for us not to sit back and try to defend their attacking game but also see how our attacking game can put them under pressure. They are a team that keeps the ball in play, so I think it will be a great running spectacle on Sunday, which will be great for fans,” the coach added. DM

South African URC Fixtures:

Friday:

Sharks v Ospreys at 7:10pm (Kings Park, Durban)

Saturday:

Stormers v Dragons at 2pm (Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Nelson Mandela Bay)

Vodacom Bulls v Cardiff at 8pm (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria)

Sunday:

Lions v Scarlets at 1:30pm (Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg)