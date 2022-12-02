Newsdeck

UEFA

Football regulator opens investigation into Juventus Football Club

A poster by street artist Laika MCMLIV depicts Andrea Agnelli, chairman of Italian soccer club Juventus FC, on a wall of a building in Rome, Italy, 21 April 2021. (Photo: EPA-EFE / FABIO FRUSTACI)
By Bloomberg
02 Dec 2022
0

European football’s top regulatory body, Uefa, said it has opened a formal investigation into Juventus FC for potential breaches of its club licensing and financial fair play rules. 

In a statement Thursday, it said its investigation will focus on the alleged violations made public recently as a result of proceedings led by Italian regulators and the public prosecutor in Turin. Earlier this week, Juventus Football Club Spa Chairman Andrea Agnelli and the team’s entire board of directors resigned amid a probe into alleged wrongdoing related to the company’s financial filings.

Uefa said in its statement that it concluded a settlement agreement with the Italian club in August. But if it now finds that the club’s financial situation was significantly different from that presented at the time, it “reserves the right to terminate the settlement agreement, take any legal step it may deem appropriate, and impose disciplinary measures in accordance with the applicable Uefa CFCB Procedural Rules”.

A spokesperson for Juventus declined to comment.

Juventus is one of the leaders of a European superleague, which is a direct threat to Uefa. Its first incarnation, which was toppled within 48 hours after criticism from fans and politicians, envisaged a rival competition to Uefa’s Champions League.

(With assistance from Daniele Lepido.)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Despite Arthur Fraser’s evidence labelled as ‘hearsay’, the spymaster checkmated Ramaphosa
Maverick News

Despite Arthur Fraser’s evidence labelled as ‘hearsay’, the spymaster checkmated Ramaphosa
Ramaphosa should jump at the chance to clear his name before an impeachment inquiry — if he has nothing to hide
Maverick News

Ramaphosa should jump at the chance to clear his name before an impeachment inquiry — if he has nothing to hide
Court orders Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to release records on rationale behind Covid-19 lockdown regulations
COVID-19

Court orders Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to release records on rationale behind Covid-19 lockdown regulations
What happens next if President Ramaphosa resigns?
Maverick News

What happens next if President Ramaphosa resigns?
Damage: With Ramaphosa in fight for his political life, the ANC has only bad, worse and terrible options
Maverick News

Damage: With Ramaphosa in fight for his political life, the ANC has only bad, worse and terrible options

TOP READS IN SECTION

Heaviest Ukraine fighting rages in east, Nato seeks to sustain support against Russia
Newsdeck

Heaviest Ukraine fighting rages in east, Nato seeks to sustain support against Russia
Banks are devising ways to identify potential mass shooters before they strike
Newsdeck

Banks are devising ways to identify potential mass shooters before they strike
Swiss have frozen $8 bln in financial assets under Russia sanctions
Newsdeck

Swiss have frozen $8 bln in financial assets under Russia sanctions
Germany and Norway want Nato to protect subsea infrastructure after Nord Stream explosions
Newsdeck

Germany and Norway want Nato to protect subsea infrastructure after Nord Stream explosions
Alzheimer’s drug from Eisai and Biogen slows cognitive decline, side effects in focus
Newsdeck

Alzheimer’s drug from Eisai and Biogen slows cognitive decline, side effects in focus

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.