Extra time: The FIFA World Cup (Week two)

Axel Disasi of France is challenged by Mohamed Ben Romdhane of Tunisia during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match between Tunisia and France at Education City Stadium on November 30, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
02 Dec 2022
Here is a selection of images from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Youssef En-Nesyri of Morocco celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group F soccer match between Canada and Morocco at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 01 December 2022. EPA-EFE/Mohamed Messara
Head coach Walid Regragui of Morocco is celebrated by his team after they won the FIFA World Cup 2022 group F soccer match between Canada and Morocco at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 01 December 2022. EPA-EFE/Noushad Thekkayil
Juan Pablo Vargas of Costa Rica (C) scores the 2-1 during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group E soccer match between Costa Rica and Germany at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, 01 December 2022. EPA-EFE/Friedemann Vogel
Head coach Hajime Moriyasu of Japan reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group E soccer match between Japan and Spain at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 01 December 2022. EPA-EFE/Neil Hall
Julian Alvarez of Argentina scores their second goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Poland and Argentina at Stadium 974 on November 30, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Julian Alvarez – Pool/Getty Images)
Keylor Navas of Costa Rica attempts a save during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Costa Rica and Germany at Al Bayt Stadium on December 1, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Magnus Strom – Pool/Getty Images)
Robert Lewandowski of Poland evades the challenge from goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais of Saudi Arabia during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Poland and Saudi Arabia at Education City Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates scoring their team’s first goal with their teammates during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Argentina and Mexico at Lusail Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Romelu Lukaku of Belgium reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group F soccer match between Croatia and Belgium at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 01 December 2022. EPA-EFE/Rolex dela Pena
Bryan Mbeumo of Cameroon and Stefan Mitrovic of Serbia compete for the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Cameroon and Serbia at Al Janoub Stadium on November 28, 2022 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa of Cameroon and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic of Serbia compete for the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Cameroon and Serbia at Al Janoub Stadium on November 28, 2022 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Nicolas Nkoulou of Cameroon controls the ball under pressure of Andrija Zivkovic of Serbia during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Cameroon and Serbia at Al Janoub Stadium on November 28, 2022 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Nouhou Tolo #25 of Cameroon takes the ball against Serbia during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Cameroon and Serbia at Al Janoub Stadium on November 28, 2022 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Andries Noppert of Netherlands makes a save during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Netherlands and Qatar at Al Bayt Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Daley Blind of Netherlands is challenged by Musaab Khidir of Qatar during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Netherlands and Qatar at Al Bayt Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Fans enjoy the pre-match atmosphere prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico at Lusail Stadium on November 30, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Feras Albrikan of Saudi Arabia jumps for the ball with Alexis Vega of Mexico during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico at Lusail Stadium on November 30, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Mohamed Kanno of Saudi Arabia and Cesar Montes of Mexico compete for the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico at Lusail Stadium on November 30, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Axel Disasi of France sprays water on his face during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match between Tunisia and France at Education City Stadium on November 30, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
A pitch invader temporarily avoids security during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match between Tunisia and France at Education City Stadium on November 30, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Nicolas Tagliafico of Argentina misses a chance against Wojciech Szczesny of Poland during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Poland and Argentina at Stadium 974 on November 30, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Mohammed Al-Owais of Saudi Arabia defends an attempt against Raul Jimenez of Mexico during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico at Lusail Stadium on November 30, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Lionel Messi of Argentina in action during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Poland and Argentina at Stadium 974 on November 30, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Leo Messi of Argentina during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Poland and Argentina at Stadium 974 on November 30, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
A fan of Mexico shows their support during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico at Lusail Stadium on November 30, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
Abdulrahman Al-Aboud of Saudi Arabia wins a header during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico at Lusail Stadium on November 30, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
A General view inside the stadium during the pre-match ceremony of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico at Lusail Stadium on November 30, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Leandro Trossard of Belgium is challenged by Josko Gvardiol of Croatia during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Croatia and Belgium at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on December 01, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Thierry Henry, Assistant Coach of Belgium consoles Toby Alderweireld of Belgium after their sides’ elimination from the tournament during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Croatia and Belgium at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on December 01, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Referee Stephanie Frappart looks on with Niclas Fuellkrug of Germany before awarding Germany their fourth goal after a VAR check during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Costa Rica and Germany at Al Bayt Stadium on December 01, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
Niclas Fuellkrug of Germany speaks with referee Stephanie Frappart after his goal was ruled offside during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Costa Rica and Germany at Al Bayt Stadium on December 01, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. The goal was awarded after a Video Assistant Referee review. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Referee Stephanie Frappart speaks to Oscar Duarte of Costa Rica during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Costa Rica and Germany at Al Bayt Stadium on December 01, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
Josko Gvardiol of Croatia during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Croatia and Belgium at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on December 01, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Portugal fans enjoy the pre-match atmosphere prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Korea Republic and Portugal at Education City Stadium on December 02, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
A Korea Republic fan shows their support with a model FIFA World Cup trophy prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Korea Republic and Portugal at Education City Stadium on December 02, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)
Portugal fans enjoy the pre-match atmosphere prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Korea Republic and Portugal at Education City Stadium on December 02, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.