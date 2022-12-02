Newsdeck

True Crime

Australia ‘Teacher’s Pet’ podcast subject gets 24-year sentence for 1982 murder

Australia ‘Teacher’s Pet’ podcast subject gets 24-year sentence for 1982 murder
Chris Dawson arrives at the Supreme Court of New South Wales (NSW) in Sydney, NSW, Australia, 30 August 2022. On 30 August, NSW supreme court Justice Ian Harrison found former Sydney school teacher Chris Dawson guilty of murdering his former wife Lynette in 1982, so he could pursue a relationship with the family babysitter. Dawson, an Australian man who became the subject of a popular crime podcast, had been accused of killing Lynette Dawson in 1982. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
By Reuters
02 Dec 2022
0

SYDNEY, Dec 2 (Reuters) - An Australian former high school teacher, who was the subject of the hit podcast "The Teacher's Pet", was sentenced on Friday to 24 years in jail for murdering his wife 40 years ago, in a case that has gripped the nation.

The cold case against Christopher Dawson was reopened after the 2018 podcast put pressure on the police to revisit their investigation.

A 2003 inquest had recommended charging Dawson with his wife Lynette’s murder but prosecutors declined, citing a lack of evidence.

“Dawson has enjoyed until his arrest 36 years in the community, unimpeded by the taint of a conviction for killing his wife, or by any punishment for doing so,” New South Wales Supreme Court Judge Ian Harrison said during the sentencing.

“In a practical sense, his denial of responsibility for that crime has benefited him in obvious ways.”

Dawson’s lawyer, Greg Walsh, said he planned to appeal the sentence.

“Our system of justice and our democracy is based upon the presumption of innocence,” he told media on Friday. “He maintains his innocence.”

Lynette Dawson’s brother, Greg Simms, said the family welcomed the sentence.

“We respect and thank Judge Harrison for his sentence, and hope Chris Dawson lives a long life in order to serve that sentence,” he told media.

Dawson will be eligible for parole in 2040, when he will be 92 years old.

Dan Doherty, a homicide detective involved in bringing the charge, said while the sentence would bring comfort to the family, the case remained open as the victim’s body had still not been located.

In August the Supreme Court found Dawson deliberately killed his wife in January 1982 to pursue a relationship with a teenage student he was having an affair with, and who had babysat and lived in his Sydney home.

Dawson, now 74, claimed his wife had left him – a defence that Harrison said was fanciful.

Lawyers for Dawson, who was tried without a jury due to the publicity surrounding the case, argued that the podcast, produced by News Corp’s the Australian newspaper, denied him a fair trial because of the way he was depicted.

Harrison had agreed the podcast – a number-one hit that the newspaper says has been downloaded more than 50 million times – had cast Dawson in a negative light, but had not factored into the verdict.

By Alasdair Pal

(Reporting by Alasdair Pal in Sydney; Editing by William Mallard)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

A flawed report and dangerous precedents – why President Cyril Ramaphosa should not resign
Maverick News

A flawed report and dangerous precedents – why President Cyril Ramaphosa should not resign
Despite Arthur Fraser’s evidence labelled as ‘hearsay’, the spymaster checkmated Ramaphosa
Maverick News

Despite Arthur Fraser’s evidence labelled as ‘hearsay’, the spymaster checkmated Ramaphosa
Court orders Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to release records on rationale behind Covid-19 lockdown regulations
COVID-19

Court orders Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to release records on rationale behind Covid-19 lockdown regulations
R3.7m worth of artworks seized from home of DNG Energy CEO Aldworth Mbalati
Maverick News

R3.7m worth of artworks seized from home of DNG Energy CEO Aldworth Mbalati
In the eye of the storm: Inside the report that might sink Cyril Ramaphosa
Maverick News

In the eye of the storm: Inside the report that might sink Cyril Ramaphosa

TOP READS IN SECTION

Heaviest Ukraine fighting rages in east, Nato seeks to sustain support against Russia
Newsdeck

Heaviest Ukraine fighting rages in east, Nato seeks to sustain support against Russia
Trump loses special master review in Mar-a-Lago files case
Newsdeck

Trump loses special master review in Mar-a-Lago files case
Swiss have frozen $8 bln in financial assets under Russia sanctions
Newsdeck

Swiss have frozen $8 bln in financial assets under Russia sanctions
Banks are devising ways to identify potential mass shooters before they strike
Newsdeck

Banks are devising ways to identify potential mass shooters before they strike
Ukraine latest: Macron says it’s up to Kyiv to determine terms for peace settlement with Russia
Newsdeck

Ukraine latest: Macron says it’s up to Kyiv to determine terms for peace settlement with Russia

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.