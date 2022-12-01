Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Stocks Drop After Big Rally on Weak Factory Data: Markets Wrap

Jerome Powell, chairman of the US Federal Reserve, speaks at the Brookings Institution in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Powell signaled policymakers will downshift from their rapid pace of tightening as soon as next month's meeting while stressing that the central bank's inflation fight is far from over, with rates set to rise further and stay at restrictive levels for some time.
By Bloomberg
01 Dec 2022
0

Stocks erased gains after data showed US manufacturing contracted in November for the first time since May 2020, tempering optimism with a report that highlighted signs inflation is abating.

The S&P 500 pushed lower after Wednesday’s big rally, while Salesforce Inc. weighed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average as the software company gave an outlook that reflects a weaker economy. The greenback slumped to the lowest level since August, while two-year US yields — which are more sensitive to imminent Fed moves — were flat.

The Institute for Supply Management’s gauge of factory activity slid to 49 from 50.2 in the prior month. The median projection in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a reading of 49.7. Meantime, a key gauge of US consumer prices posted the second-smallest increase this year while spending accelerated.

“Bottom line, seeing inflation roll over and the soon to be peak in Fed rate hikes was the first mountain to climb for both the economy and markets in 2022,” said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Financial Group. “The next mountain needing to be conquered, and will be the 2023 focus I believe, is the economic consequences to such a sharp rise in interest rates, the higher cost of capital that both businesses and households have to deal with and the recession it creates.”

Read: Post-Powell Stocks Rally Fueled by Frenzy in Short-Dated Options

Worries about how far central bankers will go to rein in inflation have kept investors on edge, and equities volatile. Markets are still pricing in rate hikes from the Fed until mid-2023, although Jerome Powell’s lack of a sharp-edged message sent Wall Street rallying Wednesday on optimism officials will back off from tightening too aggressively.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Dubravko Lakos-Bujas said sharp declines await US stocks in the first half of 2023 against the backdrop of a mild recession and Fed rate hikes. The prediction adds to calls from strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Deutsche Bank AG that American equities are in for a wild ride next year.

“Despite the recent rebound in equities, we do not think the macroeconomic conditions for a sustained market rally are yet in place,” said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management. “We maintain our view that the Fed will hike rates by 50bps in December and another 50bps in 1Q23, bringing the hiking cycle to an end, however the cumulative impact of prior rate rises will continue to weigh on economic growth and corporate profits.”

Key events this week:

  • US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday
  • ECB’s Christine Lagarde speaks, Friday

MLIV Pulse survey
Will the ugliest year for US credit get even uglier? Share your views here.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 10:13 a.m. New York time
  • The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3%
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8%
  • The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.8%
  • The MSCI World index rose 0.6%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.9%
  • The euro rose 0.9% to $1.0504
  • The British pound rose 1.7% to $1.2267
  • The Japanese yen rose 1.6% to 135.89 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $17,023.35
  • Ether fell 2.2% to $1,268.46

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.60%
  • Germany’s 10-year yield declined 11 basis points to 1.82%
  • Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 3.10%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.1% to $83.02 a barrel
  • Gold futures rose 3.1% to $1,813.90 an ounce

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Damage: With Ramaphosa in fight for his political life, the ANC has only bad, worse and terrible options
Maverick News

Damage: With Ramaphosa in fight for his political life, the ANC has only bad, worse and terrible options
Court orders Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to release records on rationale behind Covid-19 lockdown regulations
COVID-19

Court orders Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to release records on rationale behind Covid-19 lockdown regulations
Warning against using dry shampoos after major recall in US over concerns about carcinogen contamination
South Africa

Warning against using dry shampoos after major recall in US over concerns about carcinogen contamination
Ramaphosa weighs resigning over panel’s farm-scandal report
Maverick News

Ramaphosa weighs resigning over panel’s farm-scandal report
SA politics in turmoil as panel says President Ramaphosa must face impeachment
Maverick News

SA politics in turmoil as panel says President Ramaphosa must face impeachment

TOP READS IN SECTION

Warning against using dry shampoos after major recall in US over concerns about carcinogen contamination
South Africa

Warning against using dry shampoos after major recall in US over concerns about carcinogen contamination
JSE imposes sanctions on two former directors linked to Iqbal Survé’s entities
South Africa

JSE imposes sanctions on two former directors linked to Iqbal Survé’s entities
Ramaphosa’s Farmgate scandal – a timeline of what we know (and don’t know) so far
Maverick News

Ramaphosa’s Farmgate scandal – a timeline of what we know (and don’t know) so far
Prime Ministers Ardern and Marin cut journalist down to size over sexist question
Business Maverick

Prime Ministers Ardern and Marin cut journalist down to size over sexist question
It’s really hard to keep track of Transnet
South Africa

It’s really hard to keep track of Transnet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



FAQ | Contact Us

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.