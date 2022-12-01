Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Sam Bankman-Fried Says He Has ‘Close to Nothing’ Left After $26 Billion Wipeout

Sam Bankman-Fried speaks virtually during the 2022 New York Times DealBook on Nov. 30.
By Bloomberg
01 Dec 2022
0

Sam Bankman-Fried, who at one point was worth $26 billion, claims he now has “close to nothing.”

The fallen crypto mogul held all his assets in his now-bankrupt FTX exchange and sister trading house Alameda Research, he said in a video interview with columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin at the New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday.

Bankman-Fried, 30, who remains in the Bahamas, said he’s left with just one working credit card linked to a bank account with $100,000. He added that he’s disclosing everything and has no hidden funds.

Also read: Bankman-Fried Denies Trying to Commit Fraud at Collapsed FTX

Once considered the crypto industry’s wunderkind, Bankman-Fried is now at the center of legal and regulatory probes into whether his empire mishandled customer funds. The restructuring expert who took over FTX in bankruptcy, John J. Ray III, has said it was the worst failure of corporate controls he’d ever seen.

In a sworn declaration last month, Ray said advisers told financial institutions to freeze withdrawals and reject any instructions from Bankman-Fried. The documents also indicated that Alameda had lent $1 billion to Bankman-Fried and that FTX Group funds were used to buy homes and other personal items for employees.

2022 New York Times DealBook
Sam Bankman-Fried speaks virtually during the 2022 New York Times DealBook on Nov. 30.

Bankman-Fried was asked about the company’s real estate purchases, including reports that his parents were provided with a home.

“I don’t know the details of the house for my parents — I know it was not intended to be their long-term property, it was intended to be the company’s property,” he said. Other purchases were made so employees who relocated to the Bahamas “had an easy way to find a comfortable life that they’d be willing to move and help build out the product.”

Bankman-Fried became one of the world’s wealthiest people in just a few years after starting Alameda and then FTX, which had more than 1 million customers globally before its collapse. He won backing for his exchange from hedge funds and venture capitalists, while Alameda posted trading profits that he said he would use to sway politics and support nonprofits that align with his “effective altruism” philosophy.

Then it all came crashing down. As he told it, his swift demise began in early November when crypto news site CoinDesk reported on Alameda’s balance sheet, showing that a token issued by FTX, FTT, made up about a quarter of the trading house’s $14.6 billion in assets.

In just about a week, his empire spiraled into bankruptcy, wiping out his fortune, which at the time was about $16 billion.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index initially dropped the value of Bankman-Fried’s stakes in FTX and Alameda to zero once he agreed to a takeover offer from Changpeng Zhao’s Binance.

The index also removed his Robinhood Markets Inc. stake — one of his last remaining assets of value — from the wealth calculation after reports that it was held through Alameda and may have been used as collateral for loans.

Also read: Bankman-Fried’s Assets Fall From $16 Billion to Zero in Days

It’s all but impossible to verify whether Bankman-Fried is telling the truth, and the Bloomberg index may not have tracked all of his assets. A report in November said he had more than $500 million with venture capital firms including Sequoia and was an investor in media startup Semafor. But if those assets were held through Alameda, they might have been wiped out by its losses.

“I’ve had a bad month. This has not been a fun month for me,” Bankman-Fried said on Wednesday. “There’s going to be a time and a place for me to think about myself and my own future. But I don’t think this is it.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Damage: With Ramaphosa in fight for his political life, the ANC has only bad, worse and terrible options
Maverick News

Damage: With Ramaphosa in fight for his political life, the ANC has only bad, worse and terrible options
Court orders Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to release records on rationale behind Covid-19 lockdown regulations
COVID-19

Court orders Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to release records on rationale behind Covid-19 lockdown regulations
Warning against using dry shampoos after major recall in US over concerns about carcinogen contamination
South Africa

Warning against using dry shampoos after major recall in US over concerns about carcinogen contamination
Ramaphosa weighs resigning over panel’s farm-scandal report
Maverick News

Ramaphosa weighs resigning over panel’s farm-scandal report
SA politics in turmoil as panel says President Ramaphosa must face impeachment
Maverick News

SA politics in turmoil as panel says President Ramaphosa must face impeachment

TOP READS IN SECTION

Warning against using dry shampoos after major recall in US over concerns about carcinogen contamination
South Africa

Warning against using dry shampoos after major recall in US over concerns about carcinogen contamination
JSE imposes sanctions on two former directors linked to Iqbal Survé’s entities
South Africa

JSE imposes sanctions on two former directors linked to Iqbal Survé’s entities
Ramaphosa’s Farmgate scandal – a timeline of what we know (and don’t know) so far
Maverick News

Ramaphosa’s Farmgate scandal – a timeline of what we know (and don’t know) so far
Prime Ministers Ardern and Marin cut journalist down to size over sexist question
Business Maverick

Prime Ministers Ardern and Marin cut journalist down to size over sexist question
It’s really hard to keep track of Transnet
South Africa

It’s really hard to keep track of Transnet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



FAQ | Contact Us

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.