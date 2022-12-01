Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Prime Ministers Ardern and Marin cut journalist down to size over sexist question

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin and New Zealand Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern pose for a portrait at Government House on November 30, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand. Marin is in New Zealand for a three-day visit, which comes after Ardern's government signed a free trade agreement with the European Union. (Photo by Dave Rowland/Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
01 Dec 2022
0

It’s the first time a Finnish prime minister visited the prime minister of New Zealand, and the most viral moment of the trip has been their answers to a question at a press conference. 

Jacinda Ardern, who has led New Zealand since 2017, hosted Sanna Marin, Finland’s leader since 2019, in Auckland on Wednesday. In a joint statement, the Prime Ministers said they discussed Ukrainian sovereignty, the climate crisis and their concerns for women and girls in Iran. So they were taken aback when a reporter at a joint press conference suggested they were meeting because they were both young women.

“We, of course, have a higher proportion of men in politics, it’s reality,” Ardern said. “Because two women meet, it’s not simply because of their gender.”

The reporter from New Zealand talk-radio station Newstalk ZB asked the two leaders, “A lot of people will be wondering, are you two meeting just because you’re similar in age and have got a lot of common stuff there — when you got into politics and stuff — or can Kiwis actually expect to see more deals between our two countries down the line?” A representative for Newstalk ZB didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. 

In a video clip that has since been viewed over 1.5 million times on Twitter, Ardern replied first. “My first question is, ‘I wonder whether or not anyone ever asked Barack Obama and John Key if they met because they were of similar age,’” she said.

Key, the former prime minister of New Zealand, met with former US president Obama several times when the two were in office. They have been seen golfing together at least once since leaving their posts.

Women are currently the heads of state in 13 countries, according to UN Women. New Zealand’s first female prime minister took office in 1997; Finland’s first female president in 2000.

Ardern, 42, and Marin, 37, both highlighted existing and potential partnerships between the two countries as the core reason for their meeting. Marin described a special interest in diversifying Finland’s technological resources, while Ardern cited the “huge potential” in each country’s respective exports. 

“We are meeting because we are prime ministers,” said Marin. “We have a lot of things in common, but also a lot of things where we can do much more together.”

Ardern said she hoped the meeting would help both countries leverage economic opportunities.

“Little would be known about the depth of that relationship or the potential of it,” she said “But it’s our job to further it, regardless of our gender.” BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

SA politics in turmoil as panel says President Ramaphosa must face impeachment
Maverick News

SA politics in turmoil as panel says President Ramaphosa must face impeachment
As President Ramaphosa faces impeachment, tough political and constitutional decisions await
Maverick News

As President Ramaphosa faces impeachment, tough political and constitutional decisions await
‘Keep SA police and state security away from me,’ cop corruption whistle-blower in hiding urges Parliament
Maverick News

‘Keep SA police and state security away from me,’ cop corruption whistle-blower in hiding urges Parliament
Pay back the VBS money — Former Venda king Toni Mphephu must refund cars ‘gifted’ to him
Maverick News

Pay back the VBS money — Former Venda king Toni Mphephu must refund cars ‘gifted’ to him
Joburg Roads Agency lowered job qualifications and boosted salary level for CEO with fake doctorate
Maverick News

Joburg Roads Agency lowered job qualifications and boosted salary level for CEO with fake doctorate

TOP READS IN SECTION

JSE imposes sanctions on two former directors linked to Iqbal Survé’s entities
South Africa

JSE imposes sanctions on two former directors linked to Iqbal Survé’s entities
Cartoon Thursday with Rico
South Africa

Cartoon Thursday with Rico
Load shedding is the biggest non-financial risk facing the SA economy - Reserve Bank
South Africa

Load shedding is the biggest non-financial risk facing the SA economy – Reserve Bank
SA’s history is just one damned thing after another — or not
South Africa

SA’s history is just one damned thing after another — or not
China economic activity falls as Covid cases surge to record
Business Maverick

China economic activity falls as Covid cases surge to record

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



FAQ | Contact Us

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

Without you, Daily Maverick would just be a really (really) long diary

We write for you. We conduct our investigations and report the news for our readers. And we keep it for free so everybody in the country can access it. Problem is, our news is not free to produce. Our journalists need to be paid and we need to fund our (very expensive) investigations.

More than 19,500 of our readers voluntarily contribute a small amount each month so that our 10 million+ users can always rely on us to be there delivering the truth.

If you appreciate what we do and are in a position to help, please sign up to Maverick Insider, our membership community. There are a host of benefits and you can cancel at any time.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.