GROUNDUP
Fraud trial against suspended SJC manager escalated, set for January 2023
Xolani Klaas faces charges related to fraud in excess of R730,000.
The fraud case against the Social Justice Coalition’s (SJC) suspended general manager has been escalated to the regional court in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.
Xolani Klaas made a brief appearance at the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court on Thursday. Klaas faces charges related to fraud in excess of R730,000.
In June, a GroundUp investigation revealed that Klaas appeared to be using SJC funds to pay for furniture, household appliances, luxury clothes, watches, groceries, and expensive technology.
Klaas was subsequently suspended and SJC staff laid criminal charges against him at Lingelethu West Police Station. In July, we reported that Klaas had returned some furniture, purchased using SJC money, to the organisation’s offices.
During the hearing on Thursday, it was revealed that the police investigations are complete and that the trial would be heard in the regional court in January 2023.
Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations
Arson attempt at Khayelitsha Magistrates Court
Meanwhile, in an incident unrelated to Klaas’s case, a fire started by an unknown man at the entrance to the court resulted in activities being suspended for the day.
There were screams and smoke coming from the security area. A few minutes later the building was evacuated.
“A man came in by the security area, started pouring petrol and set it alight. Luckily the security guards acted quickly and managed to stop the man and put out the fire. No one was injured,” said court manager Velile Yayi.
Cases and services at the court were suspended for the day. The court is expected to reopen on Friday.
Yayi said the man was arrested and the motive for the fire is unknown.
A witness said that before the man set the petrol alight, he was heard saying, “I have been coming to this damn court for eight years”. DM
First published by GroundUp.
Top Reads This Hour
Damage: With Ramaphosa in fight for his political life, the ANC has only bad, worse and terrible options
Court orders Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to release records on rationale behind Covid-19 lockdown regulations
Warning against using dry shampoos after major recall in US over concerns about carcinogen contamination
TOP READS IN SECTION
As President Ramaphosa faces impeachment, tough political and constitutional decisions await
Pay back the VBS money — Former Venda king Toni Mphephu must refund cars ‘gifted’ to him
Joburg Roads Agency lowered job qualifications and boosted salary level for CEO with fake doctorate
SPONSORED CONTENT
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
This is not a paywall.
Register for free or log in to continue reading.
Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.
Almost there...
Please create a password or click to receive a login link.
Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.
Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten
Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet