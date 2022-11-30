Business Maverick
Renault, Nissan are said to aim for alliance event in London
Renault SA and its Japanese partner Nissan Motor aim to announce a deal to reshape their two-decades-old alliance as soon as 7 December in London, according to people familiar with the situation.
Discussions with Nissan started earlier this year as Renault began work to carve out its electric-vehicle business, known as Ampere. Nissan may invest $500-million to $750-million for a stake of about 15% in Ampere, but the agreement hinges on a wider deal that would see Renault lower its own 43% stake in Nissan to about 15% over time, Bloomberg News has reported.
Talks are ongoing and a non-binding agreement hasn’t been signed yet, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing non-public information. There’s a chance plans could change or the negotiations could fall apart. Failure to sign a non-binding agreement by mid-December could mean the potential deal slipping into 2023, the people said.
Media representatives for Renault and Nissan declined to comment.
Executives at the two automakers and alliance partner Mitsubishi Motors Corp. are due to hold a previously scheduled alliance meeting on 6 December, two of the people said. If an agreement is reached, there may not be much time to give a heads-up about a subsequent event, so London is a preferred venue to be close to the financial community, according to one person.
The alliance was struggling even before the 2018 toppling of Carlos Ghosn, who at the time was its chairman. The globetrotting executive was widely seen as the glue that held the group together.
The need to reset the alliance comes as automakers such as Renault and Nissan are forced to reinvent their strategies to navigate a difficult and costly transition to electrification.
Renault chairman Jean-Dominique Senard and CEO Luca de Meo both expressed optimism about the ongoing talks in recent weeks, but they called the negotiations complex and warned about setting any deadlines. BM/DM
Top Reads This Hour
Joburg Roads Agency lowered job qualifications and boosted salary level for CEO with fake doctorate
Durban beach safety meeting called off at last minute as mayor mulls ‘come swimming’ challenge
How to impeach a president – Ramaphosa case puts new rules to the test in South Africa
TOP READS IN SECTION
SPONSORED CONTENT
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
This is not a paywall.
Register for free or log in to continue reading.
Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.
Almost there...
Please create a password or click to receive a login link.
Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.
Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten
Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.
Without you, Daily Maverick would just be a really (really) long diary
We write for you. We conduct our investigations and report the news for our readers. And we keep it for free so everybody in the country can access it. Problem is, our news is not free to produce. Our journalists need to be paid and we need to fund our (very expensive) investigations.
More than 19,500 of our readers voluntarily contribute a small amount each month so that our 10 million+ users can always rely on us to be there delivering the truth.
If you appreciate what we do and are in a position to help, please sign up to Maverick Insider, our membership community. There are a host of benefits and you can cancel at any time.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet