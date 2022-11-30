Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Renault, Nissan are said to aim for alliance event in London

A Renault Megane car inside a Renault SA showroom in Paris, France, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (Photo: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
30 Nov 2022
0

Renault SA and its Japanese partner Nissan Motor aim to announce a deal to reshape their two-decades-old alliance as soon as 7 December in London, according to people familiar with the situation.

Discussions with Nissan started earlier this year as Renault began work to carve out its electric-vehicle business, known as Ampere. Nissan may invest $500-million to $750-million for a stake of about 15% in Ampere, but the agreement hinges on a wider deal that would see Renault lower its own 43% stake in Nissan to about 15% over time, Bloomberg News has reported.

Talks are ongoing and a non-binding agreement hasn’t been signed yet, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing non-public information. There’s a chance plans could change or the negotiations could fall apart. Failure to sign a non-binding agreement by mid-December could mean the potential deal slipping into 2023, the people said.

Media representatives for Renault and Nissan declined to comment.

Executives at the two automakers and alliance partner Mitsubishi Motors Corp. are due to hold a previously scheduled alliance meeting on 6 December, two of the people said. If an agreement is reached, there may not be much time to give a heads-up about a subsequent event, so London is a preferred venue to be close to the financial community, according to one person.

The alliance was struggling even before the 2018 toppling of Carlos Ghosn, who at the time was its chairman. The globetrotting executive was widely seen as the glue that held the group together. 

The need to reset the alliance comes as automakers such as Renault and Nissan are forced to reinvent their strategies to navigate a difficult and costly transition to electrification.

Renault chairman Jean-Dominique Senard and CEO Luca de Meo both expressed optimism about the ongoing talks in recent weeks, but they called the negotiations complex and warned about setting any deadlines. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Joburg Roads Agency lowered job qualifications and boosted salary level for CEO with fake doctorate
Maverick News

Joburg Roads Agency lowered job qualifications and boosted salary level for CEO with fake doctorate
Durban beach safety meeting called off at last minute as mayor mulls ‘come swimming’ challenge
South Africa

Durban beach safety meeting called off at last minute as mayor mulls ‘come swimming’ challenge
How to impeach a president – Ramaphosa case puts new rules to the test in South Africa
Maverick News

How to impeach a president – Ramaphosa case puts new rules to the test in South Africa
Eastern Cape ANC disbands leadership of Amathole Region
Maverick News

Eastern Cape ANC disbands leadership of Amathole Region
Gwede Mantashe, the ANC’s strongman, is now fighting for his political future
South Africa

Gwede Mantashe, the ANC’s strongman, is now fighting for his political future

TOP READS IN SECTION

Cooling of labour militancy in SA’s mines mirrors decline of migrant labour system
South Africa

Cooling of labour militancy in SA’s mines mirrors decline of migrant labour system
Small businesses are big news: Retailers plough money into SMME development
South Africa

Small businesses are big news: Retailers plough money into SMME development
Old Mutual to throw its hat into the banking ring
South Africa

Old Mutual to throw its hat into the banking ring
SA’s burning question — what’s holding back the reform of the energy sector?
Business Maverick

SA’s burning question — what’s holding back the reform of the energy sector?
The Finance Ghost: The lowdown on Mr Price, Takealot, Old Mutual and Lewis
DM168

The Finance Ghost: The lowdown on Mr Price, Takealot, Old Mutual and Lewis

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



FAQ | Contact Us

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

Without you, Daily Maverick would just be a really (really) long diary

We write for you. We conduct our investigations and report the news for our readers. And we keep it for free so everybody in the country can access it. Problem is, our news is not free to produce. Our journalists need to be paid and we need to fund our (very expensive) investigations.

More than 19,500 of our readers voluntarily contribute a small amount each month so that our 10 million+ users can always rely on us to be there delivering the truth.

If you appreciate what we do and are in a position to help, please sign up to Maverick Insider, our membership community. There are a host of benefits and you can cancel at any time.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.