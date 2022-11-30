Traditionally (pre-COVID), most of us were creatures of the 9-5 habit, working from the office and working hard, with no time for play. That’s all changed, thankfully, with the explosion of the hybrid, remote, WFH, WFNH, WFA, now more than ever people are looking for ways to connect, have fun and play. With workspace solutions and co-working now the accepted norm for workers, it’s imperative that they adopt a sense of fun and playfulness into their workday. Research shows that all work and no play, does indeed make Jack/Jill a dull boy/girl, not to mention leading to burnout and demotivation in the workplace.

Workshop17 CEO’s Paul Keursten and Mark Seftel, are passionate about creating workspaces that inspire curiosity and opportunities that encourage creativity. Paul adds, “At Workshop17 we’ve embedded the fundamental human social trait into all our work and play stations, creating a playful culture – which makes for a positive environment and is an important driver in happiness and ultimately productivity.” Paul and Mark have intentionally integrated break away areas, library lounges and pause areas, to allow for downtime, bonding and social interaction. Mark believes that the traditional office leaves very little room for play and with a rigid set of boundaries, it often stifles creativity and growth.

Collaborative work spaces, or 3rd places, foster authentic engagement and encourage individuals to exchange ideas, chat, connect and have a good time all while they work. “It’s the very nature of the Workshop17 workspace model. To disrupt the monotony of work and bring together diverse communities and solutions that create profound and positive impact,” says Mark.

Both Paul and Mark are foremost community driven and invested in the wellbeing of all their Workshop17 members. Play is high on their agenda as is instilling a strong creative culture into everything they do. How do they do this? “Besides creating open workspaces that allow for natural engagement, all our locations activate informal Workshop17 events that give members the chance to let their hair down, take part in discussions, or enjoy some networking,” says Paul. Mark is quick to add, “the exciting addition of Creative Connect, our platform of creative, art and connectivity will be an additional portal for our members to learn through visual, audio, and written resources.”

“It’s thrilling,” he says, “stretching our brains artistically while thinking critically and we don’t even need to leave the workspace.”

Workshop17 is on a mission to invigorate the local cultural scene, by not only supporting local artists, but creating a platform for our members to engage with art through exhibitions, theatre, film, dialogue and more in our own Workshop17 locations. Art and culture in the workplace has the ability to break down barriers and introduce difficult discussion that would otherwise be hard to navigate. “We’re excited,” says Paul, “to be at the forefront in the journey of art, play and work space integration.” DM

By Penelope Meniere, Workshop17 Marketing Manger