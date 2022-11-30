Sport

QATAR 2022

‘Golden Generation’ disappoints as Welsh dragon fails to roar at World Cup

England's Phil Foden scores their second goal past Wales' Danny Ward during their Group B match at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha on Tuesday. (Photo: Hannah McKay – Pool / Getty Images)
By Manasi Pathak
30 Nov 2022
0

Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey have long carried the Welsh national team on their shoulders. But they crumbled under the weight of expectation in Qatar.

Fans were hoping for Wales to turn up at the Qatar 2022 World Cup in high spirits after an agonising 64-year wait, but the team stumbled at the first hurdle as the ageing “Golden Generation” of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey failed to deliver.

In the opening 1-1 draw with the US, Bale proved why he is Wales’ most trustworthy player after he won and converted a late penalty, but that was all he could offer in what was an underwhelming campaign for the Welsh in Qatar.

Against Iran, the 33-year-old was dispossessed several times and had one shot on target as Wales suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat which left them hoping for a miracle against rivals England in the so-called “Battle of Britain”.

Bale, Wales’ most-capped player, was anonymous in attack against England in the first half and was substituted at the break due to a hamstring issue, before Wales limped to a 3-0 defeat, finishing bottom of Group B with one point and one goal.

Connor Roberts of Wales and Marcus Rashford of England in action in Doha on Tuesday. (Photo: Richard Sellers / Getty Images)
Callum Wilson of England on the ball against Wales. (Photo: Richard Sellers / Getty Images)

Regardless of his form at club level before a major international tournament, Bale usually delivers when he puts on the Wales shirt. However, it was not the case this time as questions were raised about his form and fitness.

Coming into the World Cup, the Los Angeles FC forward had played only 36 minutes of competitive football since September. At the World Cup, he had to play three matches within eight days and he struggled.

Read in Daily Maverick: “Ronaldo relishes ‘beautiful moment’ after breaking World Cup record

While Bale looked like a spent force, Ramsey was no different – floundering in midfield as he gave the ball away more times than any other player against Iran and lost all but one of his eight duels.

Ramsey started only five of his 12 French Ligue 1 games for Nice this season before making the trip to Qatar.

Jude Bellingham of England celebrates victory over Wales. (Photo: Richard Sellers / Getty Images)

“That’s the problem we always have, asking players who are not playing for their clubs to come and give performance after performance,” Wales head coach Rob Page said.

Ramsey, who turns 32 next month, and Bale have long carried the national team on their shoulders, but they crumbled under the weight of expectation in Qatar.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Apart from Bale and Ramsey, 32-year-old midfielder Joe Allen also had a disappointing cameo. Though that was expected considering he was making a return after two months out following a hamstring injury, and that his best years are behind him.

Goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey (35) was guilty of a rash error in the second game that allowed the Iranians to get into the contest as he was sent off.

Jack Grealish of England is challenged by Wales’ Rubin Colwill. (Photo: Richard Sellers. /Getty Images)
Phil Foden celebrates an England goal against Wales. (Photo: Richard Sellers / Getty Images)
England’s Jack Grealish tussles with Brennan Johnson of Wales. (Photo: Richard Sellers / Getty Images)

The absence of a player who could rise to the challenge hurt Wales, who made the World Cup via the playoffs by overcoming Austria and Ukraine to reach the global showpiece tournament for the first time since 1958.

Read in Daily Maverick: “Ghana’s Black Stars shine in Qatar – against all odds

Perhaps the time is up for the Welsh golden era, with Bale’s career winding to a close in Major League Soccer and doubts over Ramsey’s ability to deliver big performances. Though Bale says he will play for Wales for as long as he’s wanted.

Having played below their standards in this edition, Wales will hope they do not have to wait another 64 years to return to the World Cup. Reuters/DM

