Newsdeck

UNESCO

French baguette makes it onto World Cultural Heritage list

French President Emmanuel Macron holds a baguette as he poses for a group picture during his visits at the International Catering, Hotel and Food Trade Fair (SIRHA) in Lyon, France, 27 September 2021. EPA-EFE/DENIS BALIBOUSE / POOL MAXPPP OUT
By Reuters
30 Nov 2022
0

PARIS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The humble baguette, France's staple bread, has made it onto the United Nation's cultural heritage list.

Paris-based U.N. heritage body UNESCO on Wednesday voted to include the “artisanal know-how and culture of baguette bread” on its list of Intangible Cultural Heritage, which already includes around 600 traditions from over 130 countries.

This “celebrates the French way of life: the baguette is a daily ritual, a structuring element of the meal, synonymous with sharing and conviviality,” said UNESCO chief Audrey Azoulay.

“It is important that these skills and social habits continue to exist in the future.”

The baguette, a fluffy, elongated loaf of bread with a crunchy crust, is a symbol of France around the world and has been a central part of the French diet for at least 100 years, although some believe it has been around for longer.

One legend has it that the bakers of Napoleon Bonaparte came up with the elongated shape to make it easier for his troops to carry, while another posits that it was actually an Austrian baker named August Zang who invented the baguette.

These days a baguette – which means “wand” or “baton” – is sold for around 1 euro ($1.04) each.

Although baguette consumption has declined over the last decades, France still makes around 16 million of the loaves per day – that’s nearly 6 billion baguettes a year – according to a 2019 Fiducial estimate.

Made only with flour, water, salt and yeast, baguette dough must rest 15 to 20 hours at a temperature between 4 and 6 degrees Celcius (39 to 43 degrees Fahrenheit), according to the French Bakers Confederation, which fights to protect its market from industrial bakeries.

But if the ingredients are always the same, each bakery has its own subtle style, and every year there are nationwide competitions to find the best baguette in the land.

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Elizabeth Pineau; Editing by Ingrid Melander and Raissa Kasolowsky)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Joburg Roads Agency lowered job qualifications and boosted salary level for CEO with fake doctorate
Maverick News

Joburg Roads Agency lowered job qualifications and boosted salary level for CEO with fake doctorate
Chris Hani's killer Janusz Waluś stabbed in prison two days before being freed on parole
Maverick News

Chris Hani's killer Janusz Waluś stabbed in prison two days before being freed on parole
Evidence leaders stay put as Dali Mpofu likens hearing to an immolation of Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Maverick News

Evidence leaders stay put as Dali Mpofu likens hearing to an immolation of Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Security guards at Eskom plant arrested for diesel theft
South Africa

Security guards at Eskom plant arrested for diesel theft
JSE imposes sanctions on two former directors linked to Iqbal Survé’s entities
South Africa

JSE imposes sanctions on two former directors linked to Iqbal Survé’s entities

TOP READS IN SECTION

NATO will ramp up aid for Kyiv, says Putin uses winter as 'weapon of war'
Newsdeck

NATO will ramp up aid for Kyiv, says Putin uses winter as 'weapon of war'
Ukraine Latest: US weighs up terrorism label for the Wagner Group
Newsdeck

Ukraine Latest: US weighs up terrorism label for the Wagner Group
Alzheimer’s drug from Eisai and Biogen slows cognitive decline, side effects in focus
Newsdeck

Alzheimer’s drug from Eisai and Biogen slows cognitive decline, side effects in focus
South Korea orders truckers in cement industry back to jobs
Newsdeck

South Korea orders truckers in cement industry back to jobs
Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano erupts for first time in nearly 40 years
Newsdeck

Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano erupts for first time in nearly 40 years

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Without you, Daily Maverick would just be a really (really) long diary

We write for you. We conduct our investigations and report the news for our readers. And we keep it for free so everybody in the country can access it. Problem is, our news is not free to produce. Our journalists need to be paid and we need to fund our (very expensive) investigations.

More than 19,500 of our readers voluntarily contribute a small amount each month so that our 10 million+ users can always rely on us to be there delivering the truth.

If you appreciate what we do and are in a position to help, please sign up to Maverick Insider, our membership community. There are a host of benefits and you can cancel at any time.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.