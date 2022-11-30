Newsdeck

SPORTS HISTORY

Fifa names first female refereeing trio for a men’s World Cup

French referee Stephanie Frappart reacts during the Uefa Champions League Group F match between Real Madrid and Celtic Glasgow held at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, 2 November 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE / JUANJO MARTIN)
By Reuters
30 Nov 2022
Stephanie Frappart, Neuza Back and Karen Diaz will become the first all-female refereeing team for a men's World Cup match as they have been named to take charge of the Costa Rica-Germany Group E match on Thursday, Fifa announced on Tuesday.

Frappart, the fourth official for the Poland-Mexico Group C clash last week, will be the main referee as she reaches another milestone after being the first female to officiate at a men’s World Cup qualifier in March and Champions League match in 2020.

The 38-year-old Frenchwoman will be joined by Brazilian Neuza and Mexican Diaz as assistants.

Salima Mukansanga of Rwanda and Yamashita Yoshimi of Japan are also taking part at the tournament in Qatar.

