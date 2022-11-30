Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Euro-Zone Inflation Finally Slows in Sign of Hope for ECB

The euro-zone inflation rate remained in double digits for a second month.
By Bloomberg
30 Nov 2022
0

Euro-zone inflation slowed for the first time in 1 1/2 years, offering a glimmer of hope to the European Central Bank in its struggle to quell the worst consumer-price shock in a generation.

The reading for November was 10%, Eurostat said Wednesday, less than the 10.4% median estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The drop, from 10.6% in October, was the biggest since 2020 and was thanks to slower advances in energy and services costs, even as food prices grew more quickly.

Euro-Area Inflation Slows for First Time in 1 1/2 Years

ECB officials have highlighted the data as crucial for their judgment over whether to raise interest rates by 75 basis points for a third straight time — an outcome that may now be less probable. Policy makers are likely to study the report at a scheduled meeting on Wednesday, their final gathering before the Dec. 15 decision.

Money markets are pricing about 57 basis points of rate hikes by year-end. European bonds extended losses after Wednesday’s release, with two-year German yields up six basis points at 2.17%.

While only a single month of data, the flickering prospect of weakening price pressures will bring relief to the ECB after the frustration of half a year of figures repeatedly exceeding economist forecasts. It coincides with US statistics from October that went in the same direction, emboldening some Federal Reserve officials to consider a downshift in the pace of rate hikes.

What Bloomberg Economics Says…

“This will be welcome news for the ECB and reinforces our view that the pace of rate hikes will slow in December to 50 basis points from 75. Any sense of relief will be tempered by the fact that underlying pressures remain way too strong.”

–Maeva Cousin, senior economist. Click here for full REACT.

The euro-zone inflation rate remained in double digits for a second month, and officials this week sought to warn of possible false dawns. ECB President Christine Lagarde told the European Parliament on Monday that “it would surprise me” if price growth has peaked.

Her deputy, Luis de Guindos, lamented earlier this month about prior “negative surprises.” On Tuesday, he emphasized that “the signal we have to keep following is the evolution of underlying inflation.”

The vice president may have been referring to the so-called core measure, which strips out volatile elements such as food and energy. That gauge was unchanged at a record 5%, Wednesday’s report showed.

The numbers follow a string of weaker consumer-price readings from around the euro region this week. Inflation moderated in Germany, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands. In France, it unexpectedly held steady. Price growth only accelerated in three euro-area nations.

Euro-Area Inflation Slows Across the Region | Change in consumer prices in November (YoY)

ECB officials will use the data both as an indicator of price pressures and as an input for new quarterly economic forecasts. While showing the path for inflation, the projections are also likely to reveal how the cost shock inflicted on the region is crushing growth, with a recession now probably under way.

Policy makers have raised rates by 200 basis points since July, and must now decide whether to deliver another 75 basis-point move or opt for a smaller step.

Whether a lower inflation number will be enough to nudge the ECB toward only a half-point increase isn’t clear. Last week, Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel already sought to cast doubt on the prospect of slower tightening.

“Incoming data so far suggest that the room for slowing down the pace of interest rate adjustments remains limited,” she said.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Pay back the VBS money — Former Venda king Toni Mphephu must refund cars ‘gifted’ to him
Maverick News

Pay back the VBS money — Former Venda king Toni Mphephu must refund cars ‘gifted’ to him
Report handover to Parliament — Ramaphosa denies Constitution violations, Arthur Fraser’s allegations
Maverick News

Report handover to Parliament — Ramaphosa denies Constitution violations, Arthur Fraser’s allegations
‘Keep SA police and state security away from me,’ cop corruption whistle-blower in hiding urges Parliament
Maverick News

‘Keep SA police and state security away from me,’ cop corruption whistle-blower in hiding urges Parliament
Joburg Roads Agency lowered job qualifications and boosted salary level for CEO with fake doctorate
Maverick News

Joburg Roads Agency lowered job qualifications and boosted salary level for CEO with fake doctorate
Evidence leaders stay put as Dali Mpofu likens hearing to an immolation of Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Maverick News

Evidence leaders stay put as Dali Mpofu likens hearing to an immolation of Busisiwe Mkhwebane

TOP READS IN SECTION

JSE imposes sanctions on two former directors linked to Iqbal Survé’s entities
South Africa

JSE imposes sanctions on two former directors linked to Iqbal Survé’s entities
Cooling of labour militancy in SA’s mines mirrors decline of migrant labour system
South Africa

Cooling of labour militancy in SA’s mines mirrors decline of migrant labour system
SA’s burning question — what’s holding back the reform of the energy sector?
Business Maverick

SA’s burning question — what’s holding back the reform of the energy sector?
Small businesses are big news: Retailers plough money into SMME development
South Africa

Small businesses are big news: Retailers plough money into SMME development
Old Mutual to throw its hat into the banking ring
South Africa

Old Mutual to throw its hat into the banking ring

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



FAQ | Contact Us

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

Without you, Daily Maverick would just be a really (really) long diary

We write for you. We conduct our investigations and report the news for our readers. And we keep it for free so everybody in the country can access it. Problem is, our news is not free to produce. Our journalists need to be paid and we need to fund our (very expensive) investigations.

More than 19,500 of our readers voluntarily contribute a small amount each month so that our 10 million+ users can always rely on us to be there delivering the truth.

If you appreciate what we do and are in a position to help, please sign up to Maverick Insider, our membership community. There are a host of benefits and you can cancel at any time.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.