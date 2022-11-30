Newsdeck

SEISMIC WAVES

Earthquake rattles central Greece, felt as far as Athens

The moon behind the ancient temple of the Parthenon in Athens.
By Reuters
30 Nov 2022
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.0 shook central Greece on Tuesday and was felt as far as Athens, according to witnesses, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or serious damage.

The quake occurred at 2006 GMT and its epicentre was 57km northeast of Athens, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre. Its focal depth was initially estimated at 2km.

Earlier on Tuesday, an earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale shook the island of Evia, in central Greece, damaging old buildings in the area and forcing authorities to shut down schools protectively. Smaller-scale tremors followed.

*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.