GROUNDUP
Allan Gray rejects plea for establishment of fossil fuel-free investment fund
The investment manager argues there are better ways to fight climate change.
Investment giant Allan Gray has said no to pleas by activist group Fossil Free South Africa (FFSA), on behalf of more than 100 Allan Gray clients, to set up a fossil fuel-free investment fund.
In a letter addressed to Allan Gray, FFSA urged the company to create a “fossil-free” South African equity fund and divest from fossil-fuel companies “as soon as possible”. The letter is part of a campaign, launched in 2021, aimed at South Africa’s seven biggest investment managers.
“This is not some whacky radical demand,” FFSA coordinator David Le Page said in a statement. “The petition simply echoes the stance of the United Nations whose Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, has said: ‘I call on all financial actors to abandon fossil fuel finance and invest in renewable energy.’ We’re just asking Allan Gray to properly align itself with best international practice,” said Le Page.
Allan Gray’s Chief investment officer, Duncan Artus, said the establishment of a fossil-free fund was not the answer.
“Climate change is one of the biggest threats that faces society today … We fully support the global transition to a more environmentally sustainable society. We also recognise the role we play in being part of the solution.
Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations
“We do not believe the establishment of a fossil fuel-free fund, nor divestment, is the answer. We believe that the best approach is to use our active investment strategy to tackle climate change. We engage with management and boards of investee companies on climate risks and use our influence to push for positive change and to encourage better environmental decisions and disclosure,” Artus said.
He said the company’s approach was outlined in a climate policy statement, available on its website. “We report the progress we make on climate change-related engagements in our annual Stewardship Report.
“Divestment from fossil-fuel companies is no panacea for climate change, but it is a vital tool in staving off deepening, unmanageable climate change at a time when every possible mitigation measure must be used”, said Le Page.
He said similar letters would be sent to Coronation Fund Managers, the Government Employees Pension Fund and the Public Investment Corporation, which manages the government employees’ pension money, Old Mutual, Sanlam and Stanlib, as 90 or more clients of each company signed up in support. DM
First published by GroundUp.
Top Reads This Hour
Pay back the VBS money — Former Venda king Toni Mphephu must refund cars ‘gifted’ to him
Report handover to Parliament — Ramaphosa denies Constitution violations, Arthur Fraser’s allegations
Joburg Roads Agency lowered job qualifications and boosted salary level for CEO with fake doctorate
Evidence leaders stay put as Dali Mpofu likens hearing to an immolation of Busisiwe Mkhwebane
TOP READS IN SECTION
Dali Mpofu guns for inquiry evidence leaders while Public Protector Mkhwebane’s final hour nears
Joburg Roads Agency lowered job qualifications and boosted salary level for CEO with fake doctorate
How to impeach a president – Ramaphosa case puts new rules to the test in South Africa
The Great Bank Heist – former mayor and municipal manager arrested in connection with VBS looting spree
SPONSORED CONTENT
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
This is not a paywall.
Register for free or log in to continue reading.
Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.
Almost there...
Please create a password or click to receive a login link.
Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.
Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten
Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.
Without you, Daily Maverick would just be a really (really) long diary
We write for you. We conduct our investigations and report the news for our readers. And we keep it for free so everybody in the country can access it. Problem is, our news is not free to produce. Our journalists need to be paid and we need to fund our (very expensive) investigations.
More than 19,500 of our readers voluntarily contribute a small amount each month so that our 10 million+ users can always rely on us to be there delivering the truth.
If you appreciate what we do and are in a position to help, please sign up to Maverick Insider, our membership community. There are a host of benefits and you can cancel at any time.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet