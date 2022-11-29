Newsdeck

Great Barrier Reef

UN panel recommends Great Barrier Reef be put on ‘in danger’ list

Tropical fish swim along the edges of a coral reef off Great Keppel Island, Queensland, Australia, 25 November 2016. EPA-EFE/DAN PELED
By Reuters
29 Nov 2022
0

SYDNEY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Australia's Great Barrier Reef should be listed as a world heritage site that is "in danger", a UN panel recommended on Tuesday, saying the world's biggest coral reef ecosystem was significantly impacted by climate change and warming of oceans.

Frequent bleaching events are threatening the reef, including four over the last seven years and the first during a La Nina phenomenon, which typically brings cooler temperatures, this year.

Bleaching happens when the water warms too much, causing corals to expel the colourful algae living in their tissues and turn white.

“The resilience of the (reef) to recover from climate change impacts is substantially compromised,” a report by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) scientists, who visited the reef in March, said.

Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said the government would push UNESCO to not list the reef as endangered because climate change was threatening all coral reefs across the world.

“We’ll clearly make the point to UNESCO that there is no need to single the Great Barrier Reef out in this way,” Plibersek said during a media briefing.

“The reason that UNESCO in the past has singled out a place as at risk is because they wanted to see greater government investment or greater government action and since the change of government, both of those things have happened.”

Australia’s recently elected Labor government has pledged to spend A$1.2 billion ($800 million) in coming years to protect the reef. The parliament in September passed a legislation for net zero emissions by 2050.

Canberra has lobbied for years to keep the reef – which contributes A$6.4 billion ($4.3 billion) to the economy – off the endangered list as it could lead to losing the heritage status, taking some shine off its attraction for tourists.

Last year, Australia dodged an “in danger” listing for the reef after heavy lobbying by the previous government led UNESCO to postpone a decision to this year.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

The Great Bank Heist - former mayor and municipal manager arrested in connection with VBS looting spree
Maverick News

The Great Bank Heist – former mayor and municipal manager arrested in connection with VBS looting spree
Dali Mpofu guns for inquiry evidence leaders while Public Protector Mkhwebane’s final hour nears
Maverick News

Dali Mpofu guns for inquiry evidence leaders while Public Protector Mkhwebane’s final hour nears
Gwede Mantashe, the ANC’s strongman, is now fighting for his political future
South Africa

Gwede Mantashe, the ANC’s strongman, is now fighting for his political future
Durban beach safety meeting called off at last minute as mayor mulls ‘come swimming’ challenge
South Africa

Durban beach safety meeting called off at last minute as mayor mulls ‘come swimming’ challenge
Eastern Cape ANC disbands leadership of Amathole Region
Maverick News

Eastern Cape ANC disbands leadership of Amathole Region

TOP READS IN SECTION

Clashes in Shanghai as protests over Covid-19 restrictions flare up across China
Newsdeck

Clashes in Shanghai as protests over Covid-19 restrictions flare up across China
Russia denies planning to give up vast Ukrainian nuclear plant
Newsdeck

Russia denies planning to give up vast Ukrainian nuclear plant
US Soccer Federation briefly removes emblem from Iran flag to show support for protesters
Newsdeck

US Soccer Federation briefly removes emblem from Iran flag to show support for protesters
Zelensky warns Ukraine to brace for more Russian attacks
Newsdeck

Zelensky warns Ukraine to brace for more Russian attacks
UN panel accuses regional South Sudan officials of overseeing gang rapes, beheadings
Newsdeck

UN panel accuses regional South Sudan officials of overseeing gang rapes, beheadings

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Without you, Daily Maverick would just be a really (really) long diary

We write for you. We conduct our investigations and report the news for our readers. And we keep it for free so everybody in the country can access it. Problem is, our news is not free to produce. Our journalists need to be paid and we need to fund our (very expensive) investigations.

More than 19,500 of our readers voluntarily contribute a small amount each month so that our 10 million+ users can always rely on us to be there delivering the truth.

If you appreciate what we do and are in a position to help, please sign up to Maverick Insider, our membership community. There are a host of benefits and you can cancel at any time.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.