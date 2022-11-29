FINANCIAL STABILITY REVIEW
Load shedding is the biggest non-financial risk facing the SA economy – Reserve Bank
Load shedding was one of the biggest non-financial risks flagged yesterday by the South African Reserve Bank in its second Financial Stability Review.
The Financial Stability Review, which covers the period from May to November this year, is intended to create public awareness and stimulate debate around issues that affect the country’s financial stability.
Nicola Brink, head of the financial stability department at the SA Reserve Bank, says financial stability refers to a financial system that is resistant to shocks and capable of performing its functions without interruption despite a change in economic circumstance.
The biggest non-financial development affecting the South African market was load shedding. Brink highlighted this as a key concern, putting further pressure on a system already showing low economic growth.
Economists at FNB believe that economic growth will remain below 2% through to 2025 – with risks biased to the downside. Eskom shed 2,521 gigawatts of power over the last year.
A PwC report estimates that the adverse impact of load shedding in 2021 was a reduction in real GDP growth of nearly 3 percentage points.
“Load shedding jumped to an average of 626 GWh per month in the first nine months of 2022 — a near threefold increase from 210 GWh per month in 2021. These numbers would have been worse were it not for diesel-powered generation being used,” the PwC report states.
Michael Jordaan, chairman of Bank Zero, concurs.
“Eskom has indicated that in this calendar year to date, they have already burnt through R12-billion of diesel. Research consultancy Intellidex estimates that prolonged load shedding is costing us (South Africa) between R150-million and R250-million a day.
“A year of load shedding can run up to a horrific R7.5-billion every month, and R91-billion a year. The unquantifiable costs such as huge job losses, loss of confidence by investors and skilled emigration are wreaking long-term havoc on the economy,” he says.
Other key risks that the Financial Stability Review noted on the back of load shedding include battery recharge constraints for automated teller machines and cellular network towers during stages of longer load shedding, increased insurance claims from households and firms due to power surge damage, fires and crime, which could lead to higher insurance and excess costs.
Brink says more severe load shedding stages may not be fully priced into the market, even as local investors appear more pessimistic about South Africa.
“There have been much higher stages of load shedding in 2022 and there does not seem to be a short-term solution. There are two channels of risk – the first is the slow-burn impact on the economy, with the increase in operational costs as companies have to make alternative plans.
“The second is the very unlikely event of a total grid blackout, which will have much more severe consequences – however, it is a tail risk and, ironically, load shedding is the mitigating factor against this,” she says.
Lesetja Kganyago, governor of the SA Reserve Bank, says while we have moved far from the dark days of the pandemic and the extraordinary policy action that followed, the current economic conditions remain shaped by the pandemic.
“Highly indebted households and firms with weak balance sheets are at risk from rising inflation. Countries are now faced with significantly higher inflation levels and high volatility in financial markets,” he says.
Kganyago added that over the short to medium term, the financial sector is vulnerable, from a reputational risk, perspective to steps that may be taken if the deficiencies identified by the Financial Action Task Force are not addressed quickly enough.
Bank credit extension grew notably to pre-Covid levels. Brink says between January and July this year, credit extension increased by almost R1-trillion, of which almost half was to corporates, followed by residential mortgages, loans to other banks and loans to government.
“However, credit risk indicators remain benign, suggesting that banks are managing their credit risk exposure quite well,” she says.
She noted, though, that the increase in unsecured credit to households, albeit from a low base, could be an early sign of distressed borrowing by households to cover living expenses.
The profitability of the insurance sector is taking some strain as investment portfolios underperform, although solvency ratios were not under threat.
The country’s biggest short-term insurance company, Santam, reported that net investment income for the six months to June was down to R225-million, compared with R355-million the previous year. BM/DM
