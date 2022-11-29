REFLECTION
Life Esidimeni — seven years of indignity and injustice
It’s been seven years since the lives of the families of patients at Life Esidimeni mental health facilities took a turn for the worse when they discovered their loved ones were being severely neglected and mistreated, and in some cases, died as a result of this.
‘Even if I’m left alone, I will continue fighting for my son. I always hear his voice calling me,” a determined Jabulile Hlatshwayo told those gathered at the Life Esidimeni healing ceremony last weekend.
It’s been seven years since the lives of the families of patients at Life Esidimeni mental health facilities took a turn for the worse when they discovered their loved ones were being severely neglected and mistreated, and in some cases, died as a result of this.
Year seven also marked the second year of the inquest into the cause of the deaths of more than 144 Life Esidimeni patients.
The inquest began in July 2021 after many false starts, with families eager to get clarity and closure on the circumstance that led to the deaths of their loved ones as well as to find out who was responsible. This was after the arbitration process, led by retired Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke, named the central players as the former head of Gauteng’s Department of Health Dr Barney Selebano, former Gauteng Department of Health director Dr Makgabo Manamela, and former MEC of Gauteng Health Qedani Mahlangu.
Healing ceremony
Saturday, 26 November was the day of the healing ceremony, organised by the Life Esidimeni family committee, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) and hosted by the Holocaust and Genocide Centre. It was a grey day, reflecting the mood of the occasion, presided over by a pastor who opened with prayer and a spiritual song meant to bring comfort and healing to the families.
The choice of venue was itself significant in that the deaths and neglect of mental healthcare users in such large numbers is one of the blights on our country’s history, particularly such a vulnerable sector of the population that looks to society for protection.
In the Holocaust and Genocide Centre, a particularly haunting quote by Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize recipient Elie Wiesel reads: “For the dead and the living, we must bear witness.” This clearly declared the purpose of not only the day, but the whole seven-year process of seeking justice for the lost lives of the deceased as well as the acknowledgement of their families’ grief.
“As much as the process is incredibly frustrating and painful, it’s also unusual that high-level government officials are called before a court to answer very difficult questions under oath. This process, I think, is important for accountability,” SECTION27 attorney Sasha Stevenson told the families as she gave an update on where inquest proceedings were. SECTION27 is representing 44 of the families of the deceased as well as Sadag.
Accountability
Stevenson explained that for accountability to be established, it was important to show the responsibilities of various people at different levels and how their actions contributed to the fate of the mental healthcare users.
The families were adamant that they did not just want the “big three”, as they referred to Selebano, Manamela and Mahlangu, to be the ones pursued but also the officials on the ground who were charged with their loved ones’ wellbeing on a day-to-day basis and were in close proximity to them.
“I don’t just want the big three, and I’m speaking on behalf of the families. I think the big three may have given the instructions, but it’s those ones on the ground that permitted this to happen.
“I think the top three will send a signal, but the ones on the ground were the ones actually pushing the beds and pushing people into the NGOs,” said the head of the Life Esidimeni family committee, Christine Nxumalo.
At the ceremony was a photographic exhibition by Harriet Perlman, Darnell Nxumalo and Mark Lewis, who have been interviewing families as part of an ongoing memorial and advocacy website. The families held an emotional ceremony at which Nxumalo called on them to light a candle and say the names of their deceased loved ones in remembrance of their lives before going up to their photos to pay their respects.
“My mother died without knowing what happened to her child. We are going to win this because the grace of God is with us,” said Nxumalo as she sought to bolster the morale of the families gathered at the ceremony. “Don’t stop telling your story,” she urged.
Sitting in that room, a sense of sadness came over me, at the indignity that the families have had to endure over the seven years:
- Of imagining the confusion, neglect and loneliness their loved ones must have felt during the Life Esidimeni ordeal.
- Their sense of betrayal by our public health system.
- Seven years later, the families still have no closure or assurance that justice will be served for the cruel deaths of their beloved family members.
The intimate and personal nature of this pain made me feel like a bit of an intruder at the occasion, but the quote by Wiesel echoes as I write this — we must bear witness to each other’s lives. It is a function of humanity and compassion. It also highlighted that while the families’ unimaginable grief and trauma endure, society quickly moves on and those left behind rely on the dedicated family members and civil society organisations to continue fighting with them.
The inquest, with Manamela currently in the witness box, is in its final week for the year and is set down for 10 weeks next year.
Manamela’s testimony has been characterised by delays and on Tuesday she again claimed she was unwell. The inquest was adjourned until further notice. Manamela was pointed out by Moseneke as one of the central people involved in the project, who approved licences for the ill-equipped NGOs where patients died. DM/MC
Top Reads This Hour
How to impeach a president – Ramaphosa case puts new rules to the test in South Africa
Durban beach safety meeting called off at last minute as mayor mulls ‘come swimming’ challenge
TOP READS IN SECTION
The Great Bank Heist – former mayor and municipal manager arrested in connection with VBS looting spree
Dali Mpofu guns for inquiry evidence leaders while Public Protector Mkhwebane’s final hour nears
SPONSORED CONTENT
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
This is not a paywall.
Register for free or log in to continue reading.
Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.
Almost there...
Please create a password or click to receive a login link.
Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.
Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten
Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.
Without you, Daily Maverick would just be a really (really) long diary
We write for you. We conduct our investigations and report the news for our readers. And we keep it for free so everybody in the country can access it. Problem is, our news is not free to produce. Our journalists need to be paid and we need to fund our (very expensive) investigations.
More than 19,500 of our readers voluntarily contribute a small amount each month so that our 10 million+ users can always rely on us to be there delivering the truth.
If you appreciate what we do and are in a position to help, please sign up to Maverick Insider, our membership community. There are a host of benefits and you can cancel at any time.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet