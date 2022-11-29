Business Maverick
Italy Prepares 50% Windfall Tax on Energy Firms’ Excess Gains
Italy plans to apply a 50% one-off windfall tax on the extra revenue made by energy companies, according to the text of the proposed budget law obtained by Bloomberg.
Reuters reported the Italian plan earlier Tuesday.
Italy has spent about €75 billion so far to protect its citizens and businesses from the energy crisis and has budgeted another €21 billion in its new budget to continue offering tax breaks, discounts on gas at the pump and other aid.
Meloni’s doubling of the tax is meant to show voters she means business in not giving big companies breaks when citizens are having trouble paying their energy bills.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet