Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Italy Prepares 50% Windfall Tax on Energy Firms’ Excess Gains

An electricity transmission tower and power lines near a residential area in Brescia, Italy, on Sunday, July 3, 2022. Italy's government plans further measures to cushion the impact of high energy prices, including extending a fuel tax holiday to the beginning of October, Il Messaggero newspaper reported.
By Bloomberg
29 Nov 2022
0

Italy plans to apply a 50% one-off windfall tax on the extra revenue made by energy companies, according to the text of the proposed budget law obtained by Bloomberg.

The new budget presented by Premier Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing administration is making its way through parliament and must be approved by the end of the year.Italy has already introduced a 25% tax on company gains, a levy that Eni SpA said was costing the oil giant €1.4 billion ($1.5 billion).

Reuters reported the Italian plan earlier Tuesday.

Italy has spent about €75 billion so far to protect its citizens and businesses from the energy crisis and has budgeted another €21 billion in its new budget to continue offering tax breaks, discounts on gas at the pump and other aid.

Meloni’s doubling of the tax is meant to show voters she means business in not giving big companies breaks when citizens are having trouble paying their energy bills.

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

How to impeach a president – Ramaphosa case puts new rules to the test in South Africa
Maverick News

How to impeach a president – Ramaphosa case puts new rules to the test in South Africa
Dali Mpofu guns for inquiry evidence leaders while Public Protector Mkhwebane’s final hour nears
Maverick News

Dali Mpofu guns for inquiry evidence leaders while Public Protector Mkhwebane’s final hour nears
Gwede Mantashe, the ANC’s strongman, is now fighting for his political future
South Africa

Gwede Mantashe, the ANC’s strongman, is now fighting for his political future
Durban beach safety meeting called off at last minute as mayor mulls ‘come swimming’ challenge
South Africa

Durban beach safety meeting called off at last minute as mayor mulls ‘come swimming’ challenge
The Great Bank Heist - former mayor and municipal manager arrested in connection with VBS looting spree
Maverick News

The Great Bank Heist – former mayor and municipal manager arrested in connection with VBS looting spree

TOP READS IN SECTION

The Finance Ghost: The lowdown on Mr Price, Takealot, Old Mutual and Lewis
DM168

The Finance Ghost: The lowdown on Mr Price, Takealot, Old Mutual and Lewis
Cooling of labour militancy in SA’s mines mirrors decline of migrant labour system
South Africa

Cooling of labour militancy in SA’s mines mirrors decline of migrant labour system
Old Mutual to throw its hat into the banking ring
South Africa

Old Mutual to throw its hat into the banking ring
How the twilight of SA’s migrant labour system spawned a social apocalypse
DM168

How the twilight of SA’s migrant labour system spawned a social apocalypse
Small businesses are big news: Retailers plough money into SMME development
South Africa

Small businesses are big news: Retailers plough money into SMME development

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



FAQ | Contact Us

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

Without you, Daily Maverick would just be a really (really) long diary

We write for you. We conduct our investigations and report the news for our readers. And we keep it for free so everybody in the country can access it. Problem is, our news is not free to produce. Our journalists need to be paid and we need to fund our (very expensive) investigations.

More than 19,500 of our readers voluntarily contribute a small amount each month so that our 10 million+ users can always rely on us to be there delivering the truth.

If you appreciate what we do and are in a position to help, please sign up to Maverick Insider, our membership community. There are a host of benefits and you can cancel at any time.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.