Business Maverick
Google Play fee suit by consumers grows to 21 million users
Google now faces more than 21 million customers, instead of just a handful, in a lawsuit alleging its app store collects exorbitant fees.
A federal judge exponentially increased the Alphabet unit’s damages exposure by granting class-action status on Monday in a suit alleging that Google Play has abused its power over the sale and distribution of Android mobile applications.
The consumer dispute is part of a sprawling antitrust fight that also includes complaints filed by attorneys general of almost three dozen states, Epic Games, Match Group and a group of small app developers.
The actions threaten the billions of dollars in revenue generated by Google Play, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Jennifer Rie.
“We’re evaluating the ruling and, after that, we’ll assess our options,” a Google spokesperson said.
The class approved by the judge includes Google Play users since August 2016 in 17 US states and territories not represented in the suit filed in July 2021 by state attorneys general, Karma Giulianelli, an attorney representing consumers, told Donato at an August hearing. Almost 70 million consumers are covered by the states’ suit, she said.
The consumers claim Google inflates Android app prices by taking, with some exceptions, a 30% cut of sales on Google Play. But for Google’s anti-competitive conduct, the company would “offer discounts, more subsidies in the form of rewards” to bring users to its marketplace, Giulianelli said at the hearing.
Google’s attorney, Justin Raphael, argued against letting the case proceed as a class action, saying there are too many differences among app transactions to group users together. Apps have a varied price and cost structure, Raphael said at the hearing. BM/DM
Top Reads This Hour
Dali Mpofu guns for inquiry evidence leaders while Public Protector Mkhwebane’s final hour nears
Durban beach safety meeting called off at last minute as mayor mulls ‘come swimming’ challenge
TOP READS IN SECTION
SPONSORED CONTENT
One company is shaking up the solar industry with their “best quality at best price guarantee” paired with financing options.
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
This is not a paywall.
Register for free or log in to continue reading.
Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.
Almost there...
Please create a password or click to receive a login link.
Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.
Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten
Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.
Without you, Daily Maverick would just be a really (really) long diary
We write for you. We conduct our investigations and report the news for our readers. And we keep it for free so everybody in the country can access it. Problem is, our news is not free to produce. Our journalists need to be paid and we need to fund our (very expensive) investigations.
More than 19,500 of our readers voluntarily contribute a small amount each month so that our 10 million+ users can always rely on us to be there delivering the truth.
If you appreciate what we do and are in a position to help, please sign up to Maverick Insider, our membership community. There are a host of benefits and you can cancel at any time.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet