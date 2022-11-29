International Finance
Asian stocks rise on China rebound, while dollar falls: markets wrap
A gauge of Asian stocks climbed as Chinese shares rebounded from the selloff sparked by nationwide unrest over Covid curbs. The dollar weakened against most major currencies as demand for haven assets eased.
Hong Kong’s benchmark share index rose more than 3% and its mainland counterpart advanced about 2% after a heavy police presence in major cities deterred a repeat of the weekend’s demonstrations. Some investors speculated that the protests may hasten a shift away from Covid-Zero policies while others took heart from the lifting of a multi-year ban on share sales by builders.
Stocks remained lower in Japan while those in Australia eked out small gains. US futures rose slightly after the S&P 500 pared its monthly gain during the Wall Street session.
Fed Bank of St Louis president James Bullard said markets may be underestimating the chances of higher rates. His New York counterpart John Williams noted policymakers have more work to do to curb inflation. Fed vice chair Lael Brainard said the string of supply shocks is keeping inflation risks elevated.
A gauge of the dollar fell following two days of gains. The Japanese yen rose, as did an index of emerging-markets currencies.
Treasuries were little changed. Benchmark government yields made small gains in Australia and New Zealand.
Elsewhere in markets, oil and gold both steadied.
Investors remained focused on developments in China on Tuesday, and further ahead to Fed chief Jerome Powell’s speech on Wednesday. Many economists expect he’ll cement bets that the Fed will slow its pace of rate increases next month – while reminding Americans that its fight against inflation will run into 2023.
“It’s a decent time to start considering sharpening your pencil and think about what is a good buy right now,” Terri Spath, founder and chief investment officer of Zuma Wealth Management, said on Bloomberg Television. She said that the coming slowdown in the US economy would be mild and that if there’s a shallow recession “we can actually see some bottoms in stocks”. BM/DM
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
This is not a paywall.
Register for free or log in to continue reading.
Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.
Almost there...
Please create a password or click to receive a login link.
Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.
Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten
Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.
Without you, Daily Maverick would just be a really (really) long diary
We write for you. We conduct our investigations and report the news for our readers. And we keep it for free so everybody in the country can access it. Problem is, our news is not free to produce. Our journalists need to be paid and we need to fund our (very expensive) investigations.
More than 19,500 of our readers voluntarily contribute a small amount each month so that our 10 million+ users can always rely on us to be there delivering the truth.
If you appreciate what we do and are in a position to help, please sign up to Maverick Insider, our membership community. There are a host of benefits and you can cancel at any time.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet