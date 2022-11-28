WAR IN EUROPE
Zelensky to deliver free grain in new initiative that will feed at least 5 million Africans
The initiative is being launched on the 90th anniversary of Joseph Stalin’s Holodomor – ‘inflicted death by starvation’ – against Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has launched a major new initiative to deliver free grain to the countries – largely African – that are suffering most from the global food crisis caused by Russia’s war against Ukraine.
Kyiv aims to supply at least 5 million Africans with grain between now and the northern spring, under its “Grain from Ukraine” initiative, the country’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba told African journalists on Monday.
One to 10 ships would be dispatched per month during 2023, he said.
Twenty-six countries, mostly from the European Union and Nato, plus international organisations, had pledged almost $150-million to buy and deliver the grain free of charge to the hungriest nations “to alleviate the acute food crisis”.
“Ukraine itself is also donating money from our war-torn budget,” Kuleba said.
The first recipients would include Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Yemen and Nigeria.
In July, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan brokered the Black Sea grain initiative whereby Russia agreed to lift its blockade of Ukraine’s seaports to allow its grain to be exported to the world.
About 11 million tonnes of Ukrainian agricultural products have reached the world since then. This helped alleviate the global food crisis. But observers have said grain prices still remained too high for the poorest countries. The “Grain from Ukraine” initiative is designed to help them.
Kuleba said despite going through very difficult times because of Russia’s constant missile attacks, which have plunged much of the country into darkness and left many without water, “we remain committed to maintaining Ukraine’s crucial role as food security guarantor” for the world.
He noted that Ukraine’s agricultural exports were vital for many African countries.
Before the war started on February 24, Ukraine was supplying 15% of the world’s maize exports, 10% of wheat, 15% to 20% of barley and 50% of sunflower oil.
“Russia’s blockade of our seaports has significantly worsened food insecurity in many regions.
“Russia’s cynical hunger games have put millions of people at the risk of hunger” – not only in blockading ports, but also by attacking Ukraine’s grain storage facilities and mining farmland and stealing equipment and even Ukrainian grain.”
Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations
Despite these “terrible circumstances”, Ukrainian farmers were expected to harvest about 55 million tons of grain this year.
Since May 22 this year, Ukraine had exported 17 million tons of food abroad.
Kuleba said when he toured Africa in October he had heard that food insecurity was the continent’s main concern about the war. He had promised to address it, and he now said Ukraine was keeping its promise.
This month, Kyiv and its international partners had managed to persuade Russia not to withdraw from the Black Sea grain corridor initiative. Now it had launched the “Grain from Ukraine” humanitarian initiative. The first ships had already sailed, he said.
Kuleba also stressed that Ukraine would not deliver grain only to countries which had supported it politically. He cited the case of Ethiopia, which would be one of the first recipients even though it had not supported a recent UN General Assembly resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Kuleba noted that the UN, not Ukraine, would decide which countries received the grain. Asked if, apart from such “carrots”, Kyiv intended to use any sticks to persuade African countries to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Kuleba said no. Many African countries, like South Africa, have remained studiously “non-aligned” or neutral in the war.
Kuleba also noted that Ukraine was launching the initiative on the 90th anniversary of the man-made famine of 1932-1933 when Soviet leader Joseph Stalin ordered his troops to steal all of Ukraine’s food in order to feed Russia, starving millions of Ukrainians in the process.
“We Ukrainians are a nation which survived a genocide by starvation in the past. This genocide called the Holodomor was perpetrated by Josef Stalin 90 years ago.
“This is why feeding the world has a deep meaning to us. We know the horror of hunger and we will not allow anyone in the world to use hunger as a weapon again in the 21st century.”
The initiative was being coordinated with the UN’s World Food Programme and an international hunger prevention coordination group had been launched, including governments, international organisations and philanthropists. The group would also draft a strategy to prevent the global food crisis worsening, Kuleba said.
The number of donors and recipients would grow.
“The reason why we are doing it is a mixture of our historical experience and our firm belief that there are no crises in the world which should be considered only as local crises,” he explained.
“Some people in Africa say: ‘This war by Russia against Ukraine is in Europe. It’s not our war, we have to stay aside from it’.
“But this is not true. Because the repercussions of this war is the worsening food crisis and famine across the globe. Some people might say: ‘These are people in Africa who starve from famine or are dying because they have no bread’.
“But this is also not true. And so this is why we are there to help. We want to be helpful and we expect that others will be helpful too. This is our philosophy and this is our policy.”
Kuleba noted that “some African countries are playing the game of neutrality” in the war.
“When I hear arguments that we cannot support Ukraine because Ukraine is our friend and Russia is our friend, so we prefer to remain neutral, my question is, what are you trying to be neutral about?
“Neutral about the right of one country to attack another country? Neutral about the mass destruction of cities?
“Neutral about the deaths of civilians and atrocities committed? Every city that we liberate now from Russian occupation, we find torture rooms, we find mass graves.
“Missile attacks, the Russians claim that they only target military infrastructure … civilians die because of the Russian attacks.
“One of the devastating stories was the death of a two-day-old [child] in the Zaporizhzhia region as the result of a Russian missile attack.
“So, is this something you can be neutral to? Is everything Russia has done before or the trade you are doing an excuse for Russia to do all of this?
“If the answers of a certain government are yes to both questions, then there is something wrong with these governments.”
Kuleba added that Russia should be stopped now to make it clear to other governments that they dare not invade their neighbours with impunity. DM
Top Reads This Hour
The Great Bank Heist – former mayor and municipal manager arrested in connection with VBS looting spree
B(l)ooming ecological crime ravaging SA exposed after three Saudi Arabians caught stealing 1.6m seeds and flora
TOP READS IN SECTION
The Great Bank Heist – former mayor and municipal manager arrested in connection with VBS looting spree
Just six days after his arrest, Janusz Waluś revealed his collaborators – here's what happened
SPONSORED CONTENT
One company is shaking up the solar industry with their “best quality at best price guarantee” paired with financing options.
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
This is not a paywall.
Register for free or log in to continue reading.
Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.
Almost there...
Please create a password or click to receive a login link.
Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.
Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten
Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.
Without you, Daily Maverick would just be a really (really) long diary
We write for you. We conduct our investigations and report the news for our readers. And we keep it for free so everybody in the country can access it. Problem is, our news is not free to produce. Our journalists need to be paid and we need to fund our (very expensive) investigations.
More than 19,500 of our readers voluntarily contribute a small amount each month so that our 10 million+ users can always rely on us to be there delivering the truth.
If you appreciate what we do and are in a position to help, please sign up to Maverick Insider, our membership community. There are a host of benefits and you can cancel at any time.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet