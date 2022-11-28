Newsdeck

mpox

WHO to use ‘mpox’ for monkeypox to fight stigma

A group of activists protest outside the offices of the National Center for Preventive Programs and Disease Control (Cenaprece) in Mexico City, Mexico, 21 October 2022. Activists from the LGBT community protested in front of Cenaprece due to the inaction of the authorities in the face of monkeypox, while demanding the arrival of vaccines to Mexico. EPA-EFE/Isaac Esquivel
By Reuters
28 Nov 2022
0

GENEVA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization said on Monday it would start using a new preferred term, 'mpox', as a synonym for monkeypox and urged others to follow suit after receiving complaints that the current name for the disease was racist and stigmatising.

“Both names will be used simultaneously for one year while ‘monkeypox’ is phased out,” the global health organisation said.

The WHO launched a public consultation process to find a new name for the disease earlier this year.

One of the more popular proposals was ‘mpox’ or ‘Mpox’ which was put forward by a men’s health organisation RÉZO among others. Its director said at the time that the removal of monkey imagery helped people take the health emergency seriously.

Others were farcical such as ‘Poxy McPoxface’ which alluded to Boaty McBoatface – almost the name of a British polar research vessel after a public vote on the choice.

Monkeypox, discovered in 1958 and named after the first animal to show symptoms, mostly spread in a group of countries in west and central Africa until this year. Now, 110 countries have reported some 80,000 confirmed cases and 55 deaths, according to WHO data.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru and Emma Farge in Geneva;)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

The Great Bank Heist - former mayor and municipal manager arrested in connection with VBS looting spree
Maverick News

The Great Bank Heist – former mayor and municipal manager arrested in connection with VBS looting spree
DD ‘Destiny Denied’ Mabuza — it is cold outside the ANC factions’ warm embrace
Maverick News

DD ‘Destiny Denied’ Mabuza — it is cold outside the ANC factions’ warm embrace
Breakdowns, diesel shortages at Eskom mean power cuts will continue
Maverick News

Breakdowns, diesel shortages at Eskom mean power cuts will continue
B(l)ooming ecological crime ravaging SA exposed after three Saudi Arabians caught stealing 1.6m seeds and flora
DM168

B(l)ooming ecological crime ravaging SA exposed after three Saudi Arabians caught stealing 1.6m seeds and flora
Hope Springs – Cape Town is choosing progress and South Africa can too
Maverick News

Hope Springs – Cape Town is choosing progress and South Africa can too

TOP READS IN SECTION

Clashes in Shanghai as protests over Covid-19 restrictions flare up across China
Newsdeck

Clashes in Shanghai as protests over Covid-19 restrictions flare up across China
US Soccer Federation briefly removes emblem from Iran flag to show support for protesters
Newsdeck

US Soccer Federation briefly removes emblem from Iran flag to show support for protesters
Zelensky warns Ukraine to brace for more Russian attacks
Newsdeck

Zelensky warns Ukraine to brace for more Russian attacks
Militants attack hotel used by officials in Somalia's capital
Newsdeck

Militants attack hotel used by officials in Somalia's capital
Ukraine Latest: Power cuts in focus as Russian invasion hits the nine-month mark
Newsdeck

Ukraine Latest: Power cuts in focus as Russian invasion hits the nine-month mark

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.