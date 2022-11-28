Newsdeck

South Sudan

UN panel accuses regional South Sudan officials of overseeing gang rapes, beheadings

Sudanese people stand near their belongings and damaged house at a flooded area of Al Jazirah state, Sudan, 23 August 2022. EPA-EFE/MOHND AWAD
By Reuters
28 Nov 2022
0

NAIROBI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - South Sudan should investigate officials accused of overseeing systematic gang rapes, some of whose victims were girls as young as nine, UN rights experts said on Monday in a statement the government dismissed as a fabrication.

Investigators say sexual abuse has been used as a weapon by all sides in South Sudan’s civil conflict, which erupted in 2013 and triggered Africa’s biggest refugee crisis since the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

The Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan said it had reasonable grounds to believe a county commissioner in the northern oil-rich state of Unity orchestrated gang rapes at a military camp.

The documented abuses also involved beheadings, with rape victims being forced to carry the severed heads, victims being burnt alive, and days of brutal sexual assaults, the UN experts said in a statement.

“Conflict-related rape and sexual violence in Unity State has become so systematic and is a direct result of impunity,” said commission member Barney Afako.

Multiple witnesses said the Unity official planned and ordered the attacks, which were led by his deputy and followed strikingly similar patterns in different areas, according to the statement.

Michael Makuei, South Sudan’s information minister and government spokesperson, dismissed the commission’s statement as a fabrication.

“They come and sit in hotels here in Juba and fabricate these false reports on South Sudan to make a living … I am saying these are false reports fabricated against the government,” he told Reuters.

The commission said the abuses cut across all political affiliations. It said one governor in the opposition in the state of Western Equatoria was appointed to his post despite having responsibility for the 2018 abduction, rape, torture and sexual slavery of more than 400 women and girls.

Lam Paul Gabriel, military spokesperson for Vice President Riek Machar’s Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army in Opposition (SPLM/A-IO), said it had had no hand in the reported crimes.

“This report is misplaced because they do not know who is fighting who in those areas where these accusations are made,” Lam said.

Attempts to reach officials from Unity and Western Equatoria to comment were unsuccessful.

South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011, but two years later descended into a spiral of brutal ethnic violence and revenge killings.

A peace agreement was signed in 2018, but 9.4 million people will require humanitarian assistance next year, representing more than three-quarters of the population, according to U.N. figures.

The UN Human Rights Council set up the Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan in 2016 to monitor rights and make recommendations on accountability.

(Reporting by Hereward Holland; Additional reporting by Waakhe Simon Wudu in Juba; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

The Great Bank Heist - former mayor and municipal manager arrested in connection with VBS looting spree
Maverick News

The Great Bank Heist – former mayor and municipal manager arrested in connection with VBS looting spree
DD ‘Destiny Denied’ Mabuza — it is cold outside the ANC factions’ warm embrace
Maverick News

DD ‘Destiny Denied’ Mabuza — it is cold outside the ANC factions’ warm embrace
Breakdowns, diesel shortages at Eskom mean power cuts will continue
Maverick News

Breakdowns, diesel shortages at Eskom mean power cuts will continue
B(l)ooming ecological crime ravaging SA exposed after three Saudi Arabians caught stealing 1.6m seeds and flora
DM168

B(l)ooming ecological crime ravaging SA exposed after three Saudi Arabians caught stealing 1.6m seeds and flora
Hope Springs – Cape Town is choosing progress and South Africa can too
Maverick News

Hope Springs – Cape Town is choosing progress and South Africa can too

TOP READS IN SECTION

Clashes in Shanghai as protests over Covid-19 restrictions flare up across China
Newsdeck

Clashes in Shanghai as protests over Covid-19 restrictions flare up across China
US Soccer Federation briefly removes emblem from Iran flag to show support for protesters
Newsdeck

US Soccer Federation briefly removes emblem from Iran flag to show support for protesters
Zelensky warns Ukraine to brace for more Russian attacks
Newsdeck

Zelensky warns Ukraine to brace for more Russian attacks
Militants attack hotel used by officials in Somalia's capital
Newsdeck

Militants attack hotel used by officials in Somalia's capital
Ukraine Latest: Power cuts in focus as Russian invasion hits the nine-month mark
Newsdeck

Ukraine Latest: Power cuts in focus as Russian invasion hits the nine-month mark

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.