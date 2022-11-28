Sponsored Content

The iconic Takealot.com Blue Dot Sale continues at South Africa’s favourite online retailer with new deals added this Cyber Monday.

 From the latest laptops, dishwashers and TVs to loadshedding essentials, you can easily save on everything with a plug when you shop online using the Takealot App.

Want to make your online shopping easier than ever? Simply add these Cyber Monday top picks to your Takealot cart and checkout!

Hisense 50″ E7H 4K Smart UHD QLED TV with Quantum Dot & Dolby Vision  R5999 – SAVE R3000

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Ultra HD Streaming Media Player for R999 – SAVE R300

Gizzu 518Wh Portable Power Station for R6799 – SAVE R2200

Bosch – 10kg 1400rpm Washing Machine Serie 4 AntiStain for R7999 – SAVE R5000

Mellerware Pack 2 Piece Air Fryer + Pressure Cooker for R2999 – SAVE R400

 

Reebok Jet Series Treadmill With Bluetooth for R12999 – SAVE R7000

SnoMaster – 50L Fridge/Freezer + Protective Cover 12V/220V for R7999 – SAVE R2700

 

ASUS X515 Celeron N4020 4GB 1TB HDD 15.6″ HD Notebook for R3499 – SAVE R2450

CaDA Technic R/C Sportscar – Bugatti – 419-Piece – 28cm Long for R489 – SAVE R410

Garmin Vivoactive 4S Smartwatch 40mm for R3699 – SAVE R1290

